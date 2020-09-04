Log in
Digi International : to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

09/04/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

 

Digi International® Inc. (Nasdaq: DGII), a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services and solutions, announced today that Ron Konezny, Chief Executive Officer, and Jamie Loch, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

  • Colliers Securities Institutional Investor Conference, being held virtually, on Thursday, September 10th, 2020.
  • Jefferies 2020 Software Investor Conference, being held virtually, on Monday, September 14th, 2020.
  • Lake Street Capital Markets' 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference, being held virtually, on Thursday, September 17th, 2020.

“Digi has developed and strengthened many relationships within the investment community,” said Ron Konezny, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These conferences offer dedicated time to connect further and deeper with our current and potential investors. Digi is on an exciting and important journey, and we look forward to sharing that with investors.”

Digi will be presenting at each conference, and be available for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Colliers Securities, Jefferies, or Lake Street Capital representative, respectively.

About Digi International

Digi International (Nasdaq: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877–912–3444 (U.S.) or 952–912–3444 (International).


© Business Wire 2020
