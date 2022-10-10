Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digi International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGII   US2537981027

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(DGII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digi International to Release Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on November 10, 2022

10/10/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Digi International® Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) will release its financial results in a shareholder letter for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal full-year 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022, before market open, at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. Ron Konezny, CEO, and Jamie Loch, CFO, will host a conference call later that morning, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to briefly discuss the results and will take questions and provide answers.

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. All participants are asked to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Digi’s website, https://digi.gcs-web.com/ or the hosting website here.

A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Digi’s website.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of Internet of Things ("IoT") products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 383 M - -
Net income 2022 12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 106x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 297 M 1 297 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 659
Free-Float 82,6%
Technical analysis trends DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 36,74 $
Average target price 40,83 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald E. Konezny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James J. Loch Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Satbir Khanuja Non-Executive Chairman
Spiro C. Lazarakis Independent Director
Christopher David Heim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.49.53%1 297
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-36.45%165 463
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-15.40%38 359
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-19.02%35 421
NOKIA OYJ-18.80%24 821
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-31.54%23 784