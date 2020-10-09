Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Digi International Inc.    DGII

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(DGII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digi International : to Release Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on November 12, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Digi International® Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services and solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and year-end 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after market close, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Ron Konezny, CEO, and Jamie Loch, CFO, will host a conference call later the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Digi’s website, www.digi.com. Digi also invites those interested in hearing management’s discussion of its quarter to join the call by dialing (855) 638-5675 and entering passcode 1997802. International participants may access the call by dialing (262) 912-4765 and entering passcode 1997802.

A replay will be available for one week, within approximately three hours after the completion of the call. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Digi’s website. Or, you may access the replay via phone by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic participants or (404) 537-3406 for international participants and entering access code 1997802 when prompted.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of Internet of Things ("IoT") products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877–912–3444 (U.S.) or 952–912–3444 (International).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
02:01pDIGI INTERNATIONAL : to Release Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings..
BU
10/08DIGI INTERNATIONAL : and Assured Wireless to Deliver Integrated Wireless Solutio..
AQ
10/07DIGI INTERNATIONAL : and Assured Wireless to Deliver Integrated Wireless Solutio..
PU
10/06DIGI INTERNATIONAL : and Convergia Announce Strategic Relationship for Enterpris..
AQ
10/05DIGI INTERNATIONAL : and Convergia Announce Strategic Relationship for Enterpris..
PU
09/30DIGI INTERNATIONAL : Schwan's Home Delivery selects SmartSense by Digi monitorin..
AQ
09/29DIGI INTERNATIONAL : Schwan's Home Delivery selects SmartSense by Digi monitorin..
AQ
09/29DIGI INTERNATIONAL : Schwan's Home Delivery selects SmartSense by Digi monitorin..
PR
09/09DIGI INTERNATIONAL : upgrades remote manager to support IoT
AQ
09/08DIGI INTERNATIONAL : Transforms Digi Remote Manager to Empower IoT Network Succe..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 278 M - -
Net income 2020 6,57 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 73,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 475 M 475 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Digi International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,50 $
Last Close Price 16,37 $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald E. Konezny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Satbir Khanuja Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Loch Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Tracy L. Roberts Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology Services
Scott William Wilken Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.62%475
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-17.04%168 448
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.19%39 772
ERICSSON AB17.34%36 105
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.01%27 636
NOKIA OYJ0.83%21 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group