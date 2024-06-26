Regional grocery store chain, part of Alex Lee, Inc., will amplify customer satisfaction, food safety, and employee productivity with IoT solutions

SmartSense by Digi®, part of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com) and a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today announced a new strategic relationship with Lowes Foods, a regional grocery chain committed to providing customers with the freshest and most innovative local products. Lowes Foods is owned by Alex Lee, Inc. along with IGA and KJ’s Market locations. The SmartSense IoT Sensing-as-a-Service framework will protect more than 5,000 assets across 141 Lowes Foods locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626727675/en/

Lowes Foods Selects SmartSense by Digi to Automate Asset Health Monitoring, Integrate Proactive Maintenance, and Digitize Food Safety. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Founded in 1954 as a single store, Lowes Foods has become a leading regional supermarket chain across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Lowes Foods upholds a strong commitment to fostering exceptional customer experiences. The company sought a software solution to proactively monitor its grocery assets, preserve consumer health, and drive business continuity.

“At SmartSense, we employ a customer-first mindset by delivering IoT solutions with hardware, software, and workflows that automate operations and help ensure food safety compliance,” said Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi. “Lowes Foods has been exceptional to work with, and together we’re committed to reducing product loss and enhancing operational efficiency. Our collaboration is enriching both the customer and employee experience.”

Lowes Foods made a strategic choice and selected SmartSense as a solution provider after a meticulous evaluation of various market options, prioritizing precise condition monitoring to help reduce product losses and increase ROI. Leveraging the SmartSense solution, Lowes Foods has also digitalized its staff-wide task management processes, alleviating the strain of employees performing time-consuming and error-prone manual tasks. This newfound efficiency empowers staff to dedicate more attention to providing quality guest care.

“Our decision to implement SmartSense was driven by a strategic investment to support both the guest and host experience,” said Matt Bunker, Director of Safety & Asset Protection at Lowes Foods. “We analyzed several solution providers in the market and SmartSense came out on top across all of our criteria. SmartSense has completely digitized our food safety program, significantly boosting host productivity, improving our asset health, and enhancing the overall guest experience.”

SmartSense serves some of the largest grocers in the country with its IoT-enabled asset monitoring technology. Learn more about the company’s IoT solutions for grocery chains in the Grocery section of the SmartSense by Digi website.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

About SmartSense by Digi

SmartSense by Digi®, a business unit of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), is a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) Sensing as a Service solutions that deliver dynamic and personalized asset monitoring, process digitization, and digital decisioning across key verticals. The company enables organizations to leverage the power of IoT automation, prescriptive workflows, and insightful analytics to ensure compliance, workforce productivity, brand loyalty, loss prevention, and reduction of waste and energy consumption. Combining new and innovative data-driven approaches with world-class IoT tools, SmartSense partners with enterprises to elevate their business outcomes and asset protection to new heights. For more information, visit www.smartsense.co/.

About Lowes Foods, LLC

Founded in 1954, Lowes Foods employs nearly 9,000 people and operates nearly 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. Locally owned and operated, Lowes Foods is truly a homegrown company committed to bringing community back to the table, by providing customers with the freshest and most innovative local products from local suppliers. The company maintains a strong focus on exceptional attention to our guests, with services like Lowes Foods-To-Go personal shopping and gas rewards discounts. To learn more, visit lowesfoods.com or follow Lowes Foods on Facebook or Twitter. Lowes Foods, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626727675/en/