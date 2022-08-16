Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digi International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGII   US2537981027

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(DGII)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
34.57 USD   +1.92%
Opengear Named a 2022 Implementation in SD-WAN Award Winner by TMC

08/16/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Leading Network Resilience Solutions Provider Honored for Digital-First Focus

Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ, DGII, www.digi.com) and leading network resilience solutions provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, named Opengear a 2022 SD-WAN Implementation Award winner, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

“Our team is delighted to be receiving this distinguished SD-WAN award,” said Opengear President Gary Marks. “SD-WAN has become the standard in enterprise deployments, giving organizations network connectivity at an affordable cost. Coupled with Smart Out-of-Band support, SD-WAN resiliency can be greatly enhanced—minimizing disruption, outages and costly downtime by providing engineers with access to the network at all times.”

Opengear’s industry leading solutions and technology helps organizations manage, monitor and remediate networks remotely. Designed specifically for secure edge deployments and used in combination with Lighthouse Management Software, the compact OM1200 appliance combines the secure access of Smart Out-of-Band with the flexibility of NetOps automation tools to provide presence and proximity at every location that supports emerging requirements in network management and automation.

The WAN is evolving with SD-WAN ushering in an era of high performance, security, reliability and value. Digital transformation is not an optional undertaking, and those honored have embraced this future-forward technology to enhance operations.

“We are honored to spotlight this SD-WAN implementation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Opengear are offering a best practice proof on concept, propelling adoption and deployment of SD-WAN. Join us in applauding this digitally focused company.”

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

About Opengear

Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to support critical IT infrastructure, even when the network is down. Provisioning, orchestration, and remote management of network devices through innovative software and appliances enable technical staff to reliably and efficiently manage data centers and remote network locations. Opengear solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail and manufacturing industries. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Brisbane, Australia. Opengear was acquired by Digi International in 2019, bringing together two organizations with a deep commitment to providing the best products, software and services that meet the demands of mission-critical networks. For more information, please visit www.opengear.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 383 M - -
Net income 2022 12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 100x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 220 M 1 220 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 659
Free-Float 82,6%
Technical analysis trends DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 34,57 $
Average target price 40,80 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald E. Konezny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James J. Loch Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Satbir Khanuja Non-Executive Chairman
Tracy L. Roberts Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology Services
Spiro C. Lazarakis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.40.70%1 220
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-26.48%193 010
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-6.01%42 718
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-10.44%38 601
NOKIA OYJ-9.22%29 143
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-19.80%28 489