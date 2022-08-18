Log in
  5. Digi International Inc.
    DGII   US2537981027

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(DGII)
SmartSense by Digi Introduces Healthcare Advisory Board to Empower Customers, Enhance IoT Solutions

08/18/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Board Chair and Members to Engage and Educate Organizations on IoT solutions that Address Industry Challenges

SmartSense by Digi®, part of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com) and a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today launched a new Healthcare Advisory Board to help healthcare organizations mitigate operational risk, streamline standard operating procedures, and simplify compliance. The Board aims to empower, engage, and educate customers on the increasing sophistication of IoT healthcare solutions, leading to improved efficiency, patient care, and safety.

The Healthcare Advisory Board will be chaired by James Langabeer, PhD, a professor of healthcare informatics and decision sciences at a major academic medical center, and founder of Yellowstone Research, LLC, a boutique strategy consultancy specializing in competitive intelligence and market research for the healthcare industry. Inaugural members will also include:

  • Keith Perry, Senior Vice President and CIO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where he oversees enterprise IT strategy and execution.
  • Richard McFee, Chief of Supply Chain Management at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He specializes in logistics and supply chain management, hospital support services, biomedical services, and care compliance management.
  • Summer Kerley, Vice President of Clinical Services and Business Development for Rite Aid Corporation. She oversees clinical pharmacy initiatives that enhance the ability to deliver a higher level of patient care.
  • Andy Draper, CIO of HCA Continental Division. In addition to his CIO duties, he has been a three-time entrepreneur and self-described sherpa for more than 12 health tech firms. He specializes in data sources, methods, and technology for the plant’s journey to carbon zero.

“The SmartSense Healthcare Advisory Board marks an important milestone in the transformational growth for our company,” said Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi. “The Board features a diverse range of expertise drawn from some of the brightest minds in healthcare, technology, supply-chain management, patient care, pharmaceuticals, and more. These distinguished industry leaders will provide insights and recommendations to healthcare organizations, enabling them to more effectively leverage IoT solutions that overcome industry challenges.”

“Many organizations have only just dipped their toes into the many opportunities that advanced technologies, like IoT, can bring to their healthcare organizations,” said Langabeer. “I’m eager to work with the other members of the Board and the SmartSense team to help the industry maximize the full potential of these technologies, helping organizations improve better patient care and streamline operations.”

The SmartSense Healthcare Advisory Board’s first meeting takes place Oct. 16-18 in Boston.

About SmartSense by Digi
SmartSense by Digi®, a business unit of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), is a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) Sensing as a Service solutions that deliver dynamic and personalized asset monitoring, process digitization, and digital decisioning across key verticals. The company enables organizations to leverage the power of IoT automation, prescriptive workflows, and insightful analytics to ensure compliance, workforce productivity, brand loyalty, loss prevention, and reduction of waste and energy consumption. Combining new and innovative data-driven approaches with world-class IoT tools, SmartSense partners with enterprises to elevate their business outcomes and asset protection to new heights. For more information, visit https://www.smartsense.co/.

About Digi International
Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.


