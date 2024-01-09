As a Digi International Value-Added Reseller (VAR) for OEMs, SparkFun brings the next generation of Digi XBee® modules to market with a line of developer boards.

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkFun joins Digi International as a VAR for OEM and launches a series of development boards, combining the popular and robust Digi XBee module with SparkFun's expansive Qwiic Connect Ecosystem . The marriage of these two technologies brings I2C-based rapid-prototyping tools to a wide range of users, from hobbyists to professional R&D developers, who are looking to integrate cellular IoT from sensor to cloud. New development boards include:

SparkFun XBee Development Board

SparkFun XBee Explorer USB-C

SparkFun XBee Explorer Regulated

SparkFun XBee Development Board Arduino Shield

To support multiple applications and extensibility, SparkFun has also announced the release of MicroPython libraries for SparkFun's line of Qwiic Sensors. This enables the sensors to interact with the Digi XBee Sensor Lab to create a system of smart sensors that gather data at the edge. Those attending CES will be treated to a live demo of the XBee Sensor Lab, which will use a combination of Qwiic sensors, XBee modules, and SparkFun development boards to demonstrate edge technology.

In addition to its line of development boards, SparkFun will sell XBee modules as standalone products that are pre-certified, programmable, and provide over-the-air updates. And, with both companies dedicated to top-notch thought leadership around emerging technologies in the embedded developer space, this collaboration also signifies the promise of future content collaborations between the two companies — including projects and tutorials that will inspire new cellular IoT applications.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with SparkFun," said Bob Blumenscheid, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Digi International. "We're so well aligned in our visions when it comes to supporting developers with excellent building blocks that simplify the complexity of IoT projects and support rapid time-to-market. By combining pre-certified modules with code libraries and tools for configuration, testing, deployment and remote management, we can give developers the leg up they need to succeed."

"We are honored to be a key VAR for Digi International's OEM team. Together we are supporting the development of cellular IoT solutions from prototype to production," said Glenn Samala, SparkFun CEO. "Between SparkFun's development tools and Digi XBee modules, we believe we can significantly impact users from enthusiasts to professionals and inspire creative new applications."

About SparkFun Electronics

Since 2003, SparkFun has been helping turn ideas into reality. We believe new technology makes great ideas happen. No matter your vision, our open-source tools, documentation, and online tutorials make emerging technology easy to use, and the road to a finished project shorter.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparkfun-and-digi-international-announce-collaboration-with-the-release-of-xbee-development-tools-to-support-cellular-iot-from-sensor-to-cloud-302029231.html

SOURCE SparkFun Electronics