  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Digia Oyj
  News
  7. Summary
    DIGIA   FI0009007983

DIGIA OYJ

(DIGIA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03:15 2022-10-10 am EDT
6.100 EUR   +1.33%
03:12aDigia Oyj : begins international collaboration with Arbit Cyber Defence Systems
PU
10/06Digia Plc : Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act
AQ
10/05Digia Oyj : The national Tieto22 cyber security exercise supports preparedness and develops cooperation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficialPublicationsSector news

Digia Oyj : begins international collaboration with Arbit Cyber Defence Systems

10/10/2022 | 03:12am EDT
"We have very strong expertise and an excellent service offering for the defence and security sector, and we are actively driving this growth by means such as new partnerships. The collaboration with Arbit will strengthen the features of our existing products and open the door to entirely new opportunities for us", says Jussi Tammelin, Director of Digia's Defence unit.

The Danish company Arbit Cyber Defence Systems delivers certified world class Cross Domain Cyber security technologies to Defence, Government, Intelligence and Police agencies throughout Europe and more. In the first phase, the Arbit's Data Diode solution will be used in combination with Digia's Linja product for transfers of classified material between different information security categories.

"The integration of Arbit capabilities will together enable us to offer our customers a comprehensive solution for secure data transfer, including first and second level support. We will have a more extensive set of options available to us, and we will also manage service entities ourselves more effectively than before. Furthermore, Arbit's solution is accredited NATO Cosmic Top Secret, which will also open up new opportunities for international collaboration", says Aki Martti, Product Manager of the Linja product at Digia.

Arbit´s Founder and CEO Rasmus Borch emphases that capable and experienced integrators like Digia is an excellent match for Arbit.

"As Arbit's sole focus is to develop cutting edge Data Diodes and Gateways we want long term partners that will give us national presence in Finland. This brings further possibilities in the Scandinavia and Baltic region where Governments and MoD's faces the same security challenges of collaboration and secure data exchange between different national and NATO networks", he says.

International cooperation to promote security is a highly topical issue. Tuija Karanko, Secretary General of the Association of Finnish Defence and Aerospace Industries, considers the example set by Digia and Arbit as a great demonstration of Nordic cooperation and hopes that such cooperation will be long-lived.

"We aim to promote cooperation in the defence sector, as well as exports. The collaboration between Digia and Arbit is a tangible example of this", says Karanko.

The security environment in Europe has deteriorated this year according to Joachim Finkielman, Director of the Danish Defence and Security Industries Association. This calls for closer cooperation and intensified work to uphold the safety and security especially in the cyber domain.

"I congratulate Digia and Arbit on the result. This collaboration is hopefully one out of many tracks to be explored in the future. We are fully committed to finding Nordic solutions for todays and tomorrows security challenges", says Finkielman.

Further information:

Jussi Tammelin
Director, Defence, Digia Plc
tel. +358 50 574 6570
jussi.tammelin(a)digia.com

Aki Martti
Product Manager, Digia Plc
tel. +358 40 7333 505
aki.martti(a)digia.com

Kasper Gubi
Sales Manager, Arbit
tel. +45 41 78 30 21
kgp(a)arbitcds.com

Digia is a software and service company that helps its customers renew themselves in the networked world. There are more than 1,300 of us working at Digia. Our roots are in Finland and we operate both in Finland and abroad. We are building a world in which digitalisation makes a difference - together with our customers and partners. Digia's net sales totalled EUR 156 million in 2021. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (DIGIA). digia.com

Disclaimer

Digia Oyj published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
