Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Digia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIGIA   FI0009007983

DIGIA OYJ

(DIGIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digia Oyj : Coronavirus has changed the models of work – hybrid work is already everyday life, the next step is smart software

06/29/2021 | 01:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the Future of Work project, we are developing Digia's multi-location, flexible working life to the next level. The project has four cornerstones: business premises, tools, everyday practices and efficient use of data.

'The working environment and the models of work must be considered as a whole, which consists of several elements. One is everyday practices, i.e. how we work together. The second element is functional, appropriate office spaces. Digia's premises have been renewed in almost all locations in recent years. We are now looking at how to further develop the premises if more and more people continue working mainly remotely and the premises are mainly for meeting each other occasionally,' says Jussi Piispanen, who leads the Future of Work project.

According to Piispanen, the third element of a functional work everyday is tools. This means, for example, ergonomic furniture in offices and home offices, as well as functional remote connections and opportunities for utilising data. Digia is undergoing a major system reform, one of the objectives of which is to develop the company's data utilisation capabilities and practices. The system reform also supports the transition to a new working life after the coronavirus.

'The successful companies of the future are data-driven and utilise artificial intelligence: we are increasingly moving into a world where routine tasks are highly automated and people can focus on jobs that require creativity, with higher added value. The exceptional period caused by the coronavirus has accelerated the development. Close cooperation between people and intelligent software, even symbiosis, is the next step in the renewal of work models,' Piispanen says.

Both remote working and work at the office require flexibility

Even before the exceptional period, work independent of time and place became at the top of the personnel satisfaction survey, where Digia employees selected the most meaningful factors affecting their work. Work independent of time and place was also seen to be carried out well at Digia.

'At the moment, it seems that many people are happy to continue working remotely. At the same time it is very important and expected that we will be able to meet each other more freely,' Piispanen says.

'We don't believe that remote working itself, for example, is 'the thing', but more about people being able to make choices. Facilities and equipment must enable such flexibility,' Piispanen says.

Disclaimer

Digia Oyj published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 05:32:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIGIA OYJ
01:33aDIGIA OYJ  : Coronavirus has changed the models of work – hybrid work is a..
PU
06/28DIGIA OYJ  : Happy Helsinki Pride Week! "Our work community is stronger when eve..
PU
06/16DIGIA OYJ  : UNA Ydin Pilot off to a good start
PU
06/07DIGIA OYJ  : The carbon handprint of digitalisation can be significant – c..
PU
05/10DIGIA OYJ  : Plc - Managers' Transactions
AQ
05/04DIGIA OYJ  : Plc's business review January-March 2021
AQ
03/18DIGIA OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/17DIGIA OYJ  : The decisions of Digia Plc's Annual General Meeting and the organis..
AQ
02/24DIGIA OYJ  : Responsible use of data, carbon neutrality and digital expertise &n..
PU
02/22DIGIA OYJ  : Plc's Annual Report 2020 published
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 152 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2021 10,8 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2021 14,5 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 204 M 244 M 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 258
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart DIGIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Digia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,65 €
Average target price 8,23 €
Spread / Average Target 7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timo Levoranta President & Chief Executive Officer
Kristiina Simola Chief Financial Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Juhana Juppo CTO & Senior VP-Horizontal Services
Suvi Päivi Johanna Hokkanen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGIA OYJ1.73%237
ACCENTURE PLC12.81%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.18.10%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.65%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED25.35%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.12.01%83 980