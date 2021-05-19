Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIGI   CA25381L2084

DIGICRYPTS BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC.

(DIGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (DIGI)

05/19/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 19 mai/May 2021) DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. has announced a name change to DigiMax Global Inc.

The symbol will remain the same.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on May 20, 2021.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 19, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour DigiMax Global Inc.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 20 mai 2021.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 19 mai 2021. Les concessionnaires sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : le 20 mai/May 2021
Symbol/symbole : DIGI
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 25382A102
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA25382A1021
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 25381L208/CA25381L2084

 

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Chart DIGICRYPTS BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Douglas Carl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kyle Appleby Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Murphy Chairman
Sergey Shilnov Chief Technology Officer
Dennis M. ONeill Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
