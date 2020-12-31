Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Digihost Technology Inc.    DGHI   CA25381D1078

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC.

(DGHI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digihost Announces Acquisition of High Efficiency S19 Pro 110th Miners

12/31/2020 | 07:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCPK: HSSHF) is pleased to announce the Company’s system upgrade through the acquisition of Antminer S19 Pro 110TH miners. With the most efficient miners currently in the market, each unit utilizing a hash rate of 110TH and a power usage of 3300 watts (34W/TH), Digihost will be integrating and adding 15.4 PH to the Company’s hash rate in the next few weeks. Digihost has acquired 76 PH in additional hash rate from newer and more efficient miners since the start of the year. The Company plans to continue the acquisition of the highest performing miners, further increasing the efficiency of the Company’s operations.

Alec Amar, President of the Company, commented, “Growth and acquisition of novel technologies, coupled with our in-house investment in R&D, continues to show our dedication to increasing value for our shareholders. Timing has never been so important and we plan to double our efforts to continuously acquire top tier miners and keep Digihost’s suite of offerings at the cutting-edge of blockchain technology and cost-efficiency.”

About Digihost Technology Inc.
Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facility is located in Buffalo, N.Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovolt-ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA.

For further information, please contact:

Digihost Technology Inc.
Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer
Email: michelamar@me.com

Cautionary Statement
Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Digihost and its investee companies to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Digihost believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Digihost does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC.
07:00aDigihost Announces Acquisition of High Efficiency S19 Pro 110th Miners
GL
12/30DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY : Announces CEO $1.00 Salary for 2021, Gives Update on 2021 ..
MT
12/30Digihost Announces CEO $1.00 Salary for 2021 and Provides Update on 2021 Stra..
GL
12/17Digihost Announces Intention to Increase Mining Capacity Through Acquisition ..
GL
12/07Digihost Edging Down After Detailing Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
12/07Digihost Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
GL
11/24Digihost Technology Up More Than 30% As Details Debt Settlement
MT
11/24DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY BRIEF : Up More Than 30% As Details Debt Settlement
MT
11/24DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY : Announces Debt Settlement
AQ
11/24Digihost Announces Debt Settlement
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,27 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,15  - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 32,4 M 32,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Digihost Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel Amar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alec Amar President & Director
Cindy Davis Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jon M. Williams Director
Adam S. Rossman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC.157.50%32
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES0.32%86 580
ADYEN N.V.159.92%70 760
WORLDLINE25.26%27 125
STONECO LTD.108.67%25 698
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.23.13%17 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ