Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::COMPLETION OF PROPOSED DISPOSAL BY COMPANY OF ITS ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING INTERESTS IN CAVU CORP PTE LTD

DIGILIFE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 199304568R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL BY THE COMPANY OF ITS ENTIRE

SHAREHOLDING INTERESTS IN CAVU CORP PTE. LTD

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Digilife Technologies Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its announcement dated 12 October 2021 in relation to the disposal by the Company of its entire shareholding interests in Delteq Pte. Ltd. and Cavu Corp Pte. Ltd. (the "Announcement").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to announce that the Cavu Disposal has been completed on 9 November 2021. Following the completion of the Cavu Disposal, Cavu Corp Pte. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries have ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company.

The Company will make further announcement as and when the Delteq Disposal is completed.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Tushar s/o Pritamlal Doshi

Independent Non-Executive Director

Digilife Technologies Limited

9 November 2021

