Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::COMPLETION OF PROPOSED DISPOSAL BY COMPANY OF ITS ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING INTERESTS IN CAVU CORP PTE LTD

11/09/2021 | 05:13am EST
DIGILIFE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 199304568R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL BY THE COMPANY OF ITS ENTIRE

SHAREHOLDING INTERESTS IN CAVU CORP PTE. LTD

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Digilife Technologies Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its announcement dated 12 October 2021 in relation to the disposal by the Company of its entire shareholding interests in Delteq Pte. Ltd. and Cavu Corp Pte. Ltd. (the "Announcement").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to announce that the Cavu Disposal has been completed on 9 November 2021. Following the completion of the Cavu Disposal, Cavu Corp Pte. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries have ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company.

The Company will make further announcement as and when the Delteq Disposal is completed.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Tushar s/o Pritamlal Doshi

Independent Non-Executive Director

Digilife Technologies Limited

9 November 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Leong Weng Tuck, Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. at 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com

1

Disclaimer

Digilife Technologies Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
