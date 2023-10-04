Former Oracle and Salesforce Enterprise Sales Leader Set to Drive Product Digitization Adoption

Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), the pioneer in product digitization and leader in digital watermarking, today announced former Salesforce enterprise sales leader Tom Benton has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Benton brings world-class sales leadership and hands-on experience helping large enterprises harness the power of transformational technologies.

“We are experiencing an exciting inflection point in the industry where product digitization is becoming a business imperative,” said Riley McCormack, President and CEO of Digimarc. ”Tom’s expertise in building world-class sales teams and his hands-on experience helping major enterprise customers embrace transformational technologies to achieve business goals aligns with our mission to promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world.”

“It is rare to find a company with Digimarc’s unique combination of pioneering technology, proven product strength, innovative customers, and commitment to lead the way for needed change. I’m beyond thrilled to join Digimarc as we chart the way for consumer brands, retailers, content creators, and major enterprises to embrace digitization – both physical products and digital assets,” said Tom Benton, Digimarc's Chief Revenue Officer.

Benton brings 30 years of sales leadership experience to Digimarc. Building on achievements at Oracle and Salesforce, Benton assumed the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Workmarket, an ADP company, where he successfully identified the company’s product-market fit and a new business model. The result was a 53% compound annual growth rate that culminated in Workmarket’s acquisition by ADP. Most recently, Benton served as CRO of HireVue, where he built an exceptional global team and go-to-market plan, doubling annual recurring revenue in three years and expanding the enterprise client base to encompass 55% of the Fortune 100. Benton also spearheaded the launch of HireVue's FedRAMP Authorized public sector division, which grew to serve over 20 Federal Agencies within three years. Benton’s early career included leading a highly successful partner and channel business at BEA Systems (acquired by Oracle). BEA’s channel business generated over $100 million in revenue. After being acquired by Oracle, the program was expanded globally.

“I’m passionate about constructing sales teams, orchestrating targeted go-to-market initiatives, and fostering collaboration with channel partners to drive critical market growth,” said Benton. “In my new role as Digimarc CRO, I look forward to building a customer-centric sales engine to achieve repeatable, predictable, and scalable growth while staying laser-focused on helping our customers achieve their product digitization goals.”

Digimarc was recently named to Fortune’s 2023 Change the World list, a global ranking of more than 50 top companies making a positive social impact through business practices. Last month, the company introduced Digimarc Validate, including the industry’s first Secure, Automated, Fair, and Efficient (SAFE™) detection service and software to empower content owners and creators to convey copyright ownership of images and digital media assets – critical in an era of generative AI.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization. A pioneer in digital watermarks, Digimarc connects every physical and digital item to a digital twin that enables the capture of product data, records events and interactions, and supports powerful new automations. Trusted to deter counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc is also recognized for ensuring product authenticity, improving plastics recycling, and more, with a commitment to promoting a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. See more at Digimarc.com.

