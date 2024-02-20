The GS1-Conformant Resolver Standard Connects Brands, Supply Chains, and Consumers with Real-time Data and Varied Experiences

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking, celebrates the release of the GS1-Conformant Resolver standard by GS1, a leading not-for-profit global standards organization. Digimarc pioneered the open standard to provide critical functionality and to help advance industry adoption of the GS1 Digital Link standard. With the GS1-Conformant Resolver standard, a GS1 Digital Link can be redirected to multiple sources of information – creating a universal way for applications to request specific information about a product.

“Collaborating with industry innovators, like Digimarc, is critical to achieving our goal of simplifying the sharing of important product information with consumers, brands, and retailers,” said GS1 Global Chief Product Officer Robert Beideman. "Global standards including GS1 Digital Link are helping industries enhance and accelerate digital transformation and speak the same language across the full lifecycle of products.”

The GS1 Digital Link standard upgrades traditional barcodes, currently scanned over 10 billion times per day, so every product can connect to the web, be smartphone-interactive, and transact with point-of-sale systems. With the industry poised to adopt GS1 Digital Link-enabled barcodes at scale in 2027, the added functionality provided by technology like the GS1-Conformant Resolver standard is critical to adoption by companies across industries. For example, a consumer with a peanut allergy can now use a smartphone app or fitness tracker to request nutritional facts about a product by scanning an on-package code containing a GS1 Digital Link. Similarly, a retailer can use a supply chain scanner to request recall information for a specific product by scanning a GS1 Digital Link code on a pallet in a warehouse.

“It has been an honor to collaborate with GS1 and key industry players on this standard,” said Dom Guinard, Digimarc’s VP of Innovation, who co-chaired the GS1 Digital Link standard working group. “We are at an exciting inflection point as consumers, governments, and consumer brands recognize the universal value of digitized products and the need for regulations and global standards like GS1 Digital Link.”

Digimarc is leading the industry in the adoption of the GS1 Digital Link standard with the GS1-Conformant Resolver standard through Digimarc Engage, a product for direct-to-consumer digital communication. Digimarc builds on the standards by adding dynamic intelligence. With Digimarc Engage, companies can send different experiences to consumers and supply chain partners based on contextual information such as their location, previous scans, and user profile. As an example, a patient can scan a pack of medicine to get tailored prescription information or a consumer scanning a product can get differentiated and personalized digital experiences. Advanced capabilities like those found in Digimarc Engage are essential to meeting consumer demands for greater transparency, sustainability, and personalized experiences.

Digimarc was the first commercial platform to allow consumer product brands to digitize products in a standard manner, bringing the massive impact of product digitization to the forefront. Early adopters included brands like Mowi, Reckitt, AstraZeneca, Puma, Hirt & Carter, the Australian Table Grapes Association, and more.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking technologies. For nearly 30 years, Digimarc innovations and intellectual property in digital watermarking have been deployed at massive scale for the identification and the authentication of physical and digital items. A notable example of this is our partnership with a consortium of the world’s central banks to deter counterfeiting of global currency. Digimarc is also instrumental in supporting global industry standards efforts spanning both the physical and digital worlds. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. Learn more at Digimarc.com.

