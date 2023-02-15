Advanced search
    DMRC   US25381B1017

DIGIMARC CORPORATION

(DMRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:54:05 2023-02-15 pm EST
22.34 USD   +5.20%
Digimarc Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call for Wednesday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET

02/15/2023 | 03:41pm EST
Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Management will also provide an update on market conditions and its execution of strategy.

Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Joel Meyer will host the call, and provide an update on the financial results, quarterly highlights and strategic priorities followed by a question-and-answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-Free Number: 877-407-0832 | International Number: 201-689-8433
Conference ID: 13734719
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eycpk52k

About Digimarc

Digimarc is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc reveals a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -62,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 420 M 420 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart DIGIMARC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Digimarc Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGIMARC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,23 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Riley Mccormack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Beck Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alicia Syrett Chairman
Tony Rodriguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Lucy Oulton Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGIMARC CORPORATION14.82%420
ADOBE INC.11.43%173 003
AUTODESK, INC.22.03%49 204
WORKDAY INC.13.27%48 715
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.23%45 259
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-8.13%30 782