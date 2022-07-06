Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Digimarc Corporation
  News
  Summary
    DMRC   US25381B1011

DIGIMARC CORPORATION

(DMRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:52 2022-07-06 pm EDT
13.97 USD   -4.12%
EPCIS 2.0 : Transforming the Global Supply Chain
PU
06/24DIGIMARC CORPORATION(NASDAQGS : DMRC) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24DIGIMARC CORPORATION(NASDAQGS : DMRC) added to Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
Summary 
Summary

EPCIS 2.0: Transforming the Global Supply Chain

07/06/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
Digimarc sustainability experts joined the Sustainable Packaging podcast hosted by packaging professional Cory Connors to discuss how Digimarc is changing packaging and recycling.

Digimarc's Sustainability Program Director, Emily Stolarcyk, and Eric Ferguson, a senior account executive with experience in food and beverage packaging, discuss Digimarc's successful involvement in the influential HolyGrail 2.0 initiative and the value for brands of customizable digital consumer engagement experiences.

Hear the interview or read a transcript on Buzzsprout. And, learn about Digimarc Recycle and how to implement the solution to improve the recyclability of your plastic packaging.

Disclaimer

Digimarc Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 16:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -65,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 286 M 286 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,12x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 68,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Riley Mccormack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Beck Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alicia Syrett Chairman
Tony Rodriguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Lucy Oulton Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGIMARC CORPORATION-63.10%286
ADOBE INC.-35.02%176 197
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.35%42 533
AUTODESK, INC.-38.17%38 435
WORKDAY INC.-46.42%37 178
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-5.42%34 843