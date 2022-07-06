EPCIS 2.0: Transforming the Global Supply Chain

Digimarc sustainability experts joined the Sustainable Packaging podcast hosted by packaging professional Cory Connors to discuss how Digimarc is changing packaging and recycling.

Digimarc's Sustainability Program Director, Emily Stolarcyk, and Eric Ferguson, a senior account executive with experience in food and beverage packaging, discuss Digimarc's successful involvement in the influential HolyGrail 2.0 initiative and the value for brands of customizable digital consumer engagement experiences.

Hear the interview or read a transcript on Buzzsprout. And, learn about Digimarc Recycle and how to implement the solution to improve the recyclability of your plastic packaging.