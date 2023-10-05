Paves the Way for Other Countries to Follow

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the pioneer in product digitization and leader in digital watermarking, announced today that France, selected by the HolyGrail initiative leadership team, will become the first country-wide implementation of Digimarc Recycle. This marks a significant milestone in the global fight against plastic pollution and is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of a dedicated group of visionary stakeholders standing together to unlock the circular economy for plastics, address fast-approaching legislation, and lead the quest for a more sustainable world.

Digimarc Recycle represents a revolution in the sortation, and thus recycling, of plastic waste. By linking covert digital watermarks (used to deterministically identify plastic packaging to any desired level of granularity) with an extensible cloud-based repository of product attributes (such as brand, SKU, product variant, packaging composition, food/non-food/cosmetics use, etc.), Digimarc Recycle overcomes the limitations of today’s optical sorting technologies to drive a step change in the quality and quantity of recyclate. This improvement also unlocks new end markets for post-consumer recyclate that do not exist today. Moreover, the information used to drive this advanced sortation in facilities provides product-specific and location-based disposal instructions via a brand-owned direct-to-consumer digital communication channel accessed via on-pack watermarks or QR codes.

“Digimarc applauds the vision and action of the France team and its pioneering member organizations, including P&G, L’Oreal, Henkel, Veolia, CITEO, and Pellenc ST,” said Riley McCormack, Digimarc President & CEO. “Moreover, we are committed to working alongside this group to expand the rollout to other facility operators, brands and retailers in France, because when the only thing that stands in the way of progress is inertia, true leadership is defined by those who take action.”

In addition to providing the information necessary to power advanced sortation at recycling facilities, Digimarc Recycle captures and provides a holistic view of the post-purchase product journey benefiting stakeholders across the value chain. Among these benefits, governments can gain never-before-available insights into the size, scope and content of their waste stream; Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) can design and implement more meaningful and more accurate Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes; facility operators can unlock operational efficiencies and insights; and brand owners and retailers can access data to power design-for-recyclability improvements, packaging-usage reductions, consumer behavior insights, and overall operational gains.

“We are excited to work with the stakeholders in the French market and are committed to helping expand this initiative in Europe,” McCormack concluded. “Digimarc is also engaged with other groups, across multiple continents, to open new Digimarc Recycle markets. The technology to effect real change exists today, and delayed adoption leads to permanent and irreversible damage to our planet. The time to act is now.”

Read more about Digimarc Recycle here: https://www.digimarc.com/products/plastic-recycling

