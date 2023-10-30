Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) fully supports the bold actions taken today by the Biden Administration as it works to balance protecting the rights of Americans while seizing the tremendous innovative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). We are encouraged to see the administration’s guidance include clear direction regarding the role watermarking must play in this critical effort. Harnessing proven technologies will go a long way to ensure that the power of AI is safeguarded.

Digimarc’s full perspective on the Executive Order on AI, including the use of watermarking as a technology in determining content authenticity and provenance, copyright ownership, and labeling synthetic content, can be found here.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization. A pioneer in digital watermarks, Digimarc connects every physical and digital item to a digital twin that enables the capture of product data, records events and interactions, and supports powerful new automations. Trusted to deter counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc is also recognized for ensuring product authenticity, improving plastics recycling, and more, with a commitment to promoting a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. See more at Digimarc.com.

