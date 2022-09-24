DiGiSPICE Technologies : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
Date: 24 th September, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Scrip Code: 517214
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: DIGISPICE
Sub.:
Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options granted under the DTL Employees Stock Option Plan - 2018
Dear Sir/Madam,
This is to inform you that the Company on 23
rd September, 2022 has approved the allotment of 4,30,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 3/- each to the option holders who have exercised their options granted to them under the DTL Employees Stock Option Plan - 2018 of the Company. Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 69,33,04,218/- (divided into 23,11,01,406 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 3/- each) to Rs. 69,45,94,218/- (divided into 23,15,31,406 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 3/- each).
The information as required under Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 for issue of shares under the stock option plan is also attached herewith.
You are requested to kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited
Digitally signed by RUCHI MEHTA DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=8e892ab09e48a636e0dbc885 fdbf93d53d095341b4241609cd3943c6 aa3e931b, postalCode=110091, st=Delhi, serialNumber=cd0d3e0ee621ced09f7c 59de557f78e2914d4d9a98a3be999b1 ae4ad155b0f45, cn=RUCHI MEHTA Date: 2022.09.24 11:35:57 +05'30'
Ruchi Mehta
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl.: as above
Schedule I, Part E - Format of notification for issue of shares
[See regulation 10(c)]
1.
Company name and address of Registered
:
DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited
Office
622, 6
th Floor, DLF Tower A,
Jasola Distt. Centre, New Delhi -110025
2.
Name of the recognized Stock Exchanges
:
BSE Limited (BSE)
on which the company's shares are listed
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)
3. Filing date of the statement referred in : 7
th June, 2018 regulation 10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based
Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 with the recognised Stock Exchange
4.
Filing Number, if any
: BSE Application No. 80178
NSE Application No. 16873
5.
Title of the Scheme pursuant to which
:
DTL Employees Stock Option Plan - 2018
shares are issued, if any
6.
Kind of security to be listed
:
Equity Share
7.
Par value of the shares
:
Rs. 3/-
8.
Date of issue of shares
:
23
rd September, 2022
9.
Number of shares issued
:
4,30,000
10.
Share Certificate No., if applicable
:
N.A.
Distinctive number of the share, if : 24,13,23,710 - 24,17,53,709 applicable
ISIN Number of the shares if issued in : INE927C01020 Demat
13.
Exercise price per share
:
Rs. 13.25
14.
Premium per share
:
Rs. 10.25
15.
Total Issued shares after this issue
:
23,15,31,406
16.
Total Issued share capital after this issue
:
Rs. 69,45,94,218/-
17.
Details of any lock-in on the shares
:
N.A.
18.
Date of expiry of lock-in
:
N.A.
19.
Whether shares identical in all respects to
: Yes, the Equity Shares issued and allotted are
existing shares if not, when will they
identical in all respects to the existing Equity
become identical?
Shares of the Company.
20.
Details of listing fees, if payable
:
N.A.
_______________________
Ruchi Mehta
Date
: 24
th September, 2022
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Place
: Noida
