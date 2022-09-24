Advanced search
    517214   INE927C01020

DIGISPICE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(517214)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
27.85 INR   +0.54%
05:05aDIGISPICE TECHNOLOGIES : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
08/30DIGISPICE TECHNOLOGIES : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/10DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
DiGiSPICE Technologies : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

09/24/2022 | 05:05am EDT
Date: 24th September, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Scrip Code: 517214

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: DIGISPICE

Sub.: Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options granted under the DTL Employees Stock Option Plan - 2018

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the Company on 23rd September, 2022 has approved the allotment of 4,30,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 3/- each to the option holders who have exercised their options granted to them under the DTL Employees Stock Option Plan - 2018 of the Company. Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 69,33,04,218/- (divided into 23,11,01,406 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 3/- each) to Rs. 69,45,94,218/- (divided into 23,15,31,406 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 3/- each).

The information as required under Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 for issue of shares under the stock option plan is also attached herewith.

You are requested to kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited

RUCHI MEHTA

Digitally signed by RUCHI MEHTA DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=8e892ab09e48a636e0dbc885 fdbf93d53d095341b4241609cd3943c6 aa3e931b, postalCode=110091, st=Delhi, serialNumber=cd0d3e0ee621ced09f7c 59de557f78e2914d4d9a98a3be999b1 ae4ad155b0f45, cn=RUCHI MEHTA Date: 2022.09.24 11:35:57 +05'30'

Ruchi Mehta

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl.: as above

DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited

CIN-L72900DL1986PLC330369

Regd. Office: 622, 6th Floor, DLF Tower A, Jasola Distt. Center, New Delhi- 110025, Tel: +91 11 41251965

Corp. Office: Spice Global Knowledge Park, 19A & 19B, Sector-125, Noida- 201301, Uttar Pradesh, India, - Tel: +91 120 5029101 Email ID: Complianceofficer@digispice.com; Website: www.digispice.com

Schedule I, Part E - Format of notification for issue of shares

[See regulation 10(c)]

1.

Company name and address of Registered

:

DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited

Office

622, 6th Floor, DLF Tower A,

Jasola Distt. Centre, New Delhi -110025

2.

Name of the recognized Stock Exchanges

:

BSE Limited (BSE)

on which the company's shares are listed

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

3. Filing date of the statement referred in : 7th June, 2018 regulation 10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based

Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 with the recognised Stock Exchange

4.

Filing Number, if any

: BSE Application No. 80178

NSE Application No. 16873

5.

Title of the Scheme pursuant to which

:

DTL Employees Stock Option Plan - 2018

shares are issued, if any

6.

Kind of security to be listed

:

Equity Share

7.

Par value of the shares

:

Rs. 3/-

8.

Date of issue of shares

:

23rd September, 2022

9.

Number of shares issued

:

4,30,000

10.

Share Certificate No., if applicable

:

N.A.

  1. Distinctive number of the share, if : 24,13,23,710 - 24,17,53,709 applicable
  2. ISIN Number of the shares if issued in : INE927C01020 Demat

13.

Exercise price per share

:

Rs. 13.25

14.

Premium per share

:

Rs. 10.25

15.

Total Issued shares after this issue

:

23,15,31,406

16.

Total Issued share capital after this issue

:

Rs. 69,45,94,218/-

17.

Details of any lock-in on the shares

:

N.A.

18.

Date of expiry of lock-in

:

N.A.

19.

Whether shares identical in all respects to

: Yes, the Equity Shares issued and allotted are

existing shares if not, when will they

identical in all respects to the existing Equity

become identical?

Shares of the Company.

20.

Details of listing fees, if payable

:

N.A.

RUCHI

Digitally signed by RUCHI MEHTA

DN: c=IN, o=Personal,

2.5.4.20=8e892ab09e48a636e0dbc885fdbf93d53d0

95341b4241609cd3943c6aa3e931b,

MEHTA

postalCode=110091, st=Delhi,

serialNumber=cd0d3e0ee621ced09f7c59de557f78e

2914d4d9a98a3be999b1ae4ad155b0f45, cn=RUCHI

MEHTA

Date: 2022.09.24 11:36:39 +05'30'

_______________________

Ruchi Mehta

Date

: 24th September, 2022

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Place

: Noida

DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited

CIN-L72900DL1986PLC330369

Regd. Office: 622, 6th Floor, DLF Tower A, Jasola Distt. Center, New Delhi- 110025, Tel: +91 11 41251965

Corp. Office: Spice Global Knowledge Park, 19A & 19B, Sector-125, Noida- 201301, Uttar Pradesh, India, - Tel: +91 120 5029101 Email ID: Complianceofficer@digispice.com; Website: www.digispice.com

Disclaimer

Digispice Technologies Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 09:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
