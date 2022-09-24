DiGiSPICE Technologies : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Date: 24th September, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Scrip Code: 517214 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: DIGISPICE

Sub.: Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options granted under the DTL Employees Stock Option Plan - 2018

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the Company on 23rd September, 2022 has approved the allotment of 4,30,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 3/- each to the option holders who have exercised their options granted to them under the DTL Employees Stock Option Plan - 2018 of the Company. Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 69,33,04,218/- (divided into 23,11,01,406 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 3/- each) to Rs. 69,45,94,218/- (divided into 23,15,31,406 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 3/- each).

The information as required under Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 for issue of shares under the stock option plan is also attached herewith.

You are requested to kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited