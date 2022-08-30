Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    517214   INE927C01020

DIGISPICE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(517214)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
29.75 INR   -2.30%
02:20pDIGISPICE TECHNOLOGIES : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/10DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
03/25DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited Appoints Ruchi Mehta as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DiGiSPICE Technologies : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/30/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: August 30, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Scrip Code: 517214

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: DIGISPICE

Sub: Link for recording of Investors/Analysts Conference Call

held on Tuesday, 30th August, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 46 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our announcement dated 29th August, 2022 regarding Schedule of Investors/Analysts Conference Call, please find below the link for the recording of the Investors/Analysts Conference Call held on Tuesday, 30th August, 2022, which has been uploaded on the website of the Company.

Link of Recording: Recording of Investors/Analysts Conference Call held on 30th August,

2022

Further, the Company has already submitted on 29th August, 2022 the presentation made during the aforesaid call to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the same is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed through following link:

Link of Presentation: Results Presentation -Quarterended 30th June, 2022

Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

for DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited

RUCHI MEHTA

Digitally signed by RUCHI MEHTA DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=8e892ab09e48a636e0dbc885f dbf93d53d095341b4241609cd3943c6aa 3e931b, postalCode=110091, st=Delhi, serialNumber=cd0d3e0ee621ced09f7c5 9de557f78e2914d4d9a98a3be999b1ae4 ad155b0f45, cn=RUCHI MEHTA

Date: 2022.08.30 22:05:00 +05'30'

(Ruchi Mehta)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited

CIN-L72900DL1986PLC330369

Regd. Office: 622, 6th Floor, DLF Tower A, Jasola Distt. Center, New Delhi- 110025, Tel: +91 11 41251965

Corp. Office: Spice Global Knowledge Park, 19A & 19B, Sector-125, Noida- 201301, Uttar Pradesh, India, - Tel: +91 120 5029101

Email ID: complianceofficer@digispice.com; Website: www.digispice.com

Disclaimer

Digispice Technologies Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 18:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIGISPICE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
02:20pDIGISPICE TECHNOLOGIES : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/10DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
03/25DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited Appoints Ruchi Mehta as Company Secretary and Compliance..
CI
03/25DIGISPICE TECHNOLOGIES : Appointment
PU
03/10Digispice Technologies Unit Seeks Removal of Name from Singapore's Registrar of Compani..
MT
02/28DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited Announces Resignation of M R Bothra as Company Secretary
CI
02/04DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
2021DiGiSPICE Technologies Forms New Fintech Subsidiary
MT
2021DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited Provides Update on Incorporation of A New Subsidiary
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 121 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
Net income 2021 115 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
Net cash 2021 1 191 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 102x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 875 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 9,20%
Chart DIGISPICE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vinit Kishore Chief Financial Officer
Dilip Kumar Modi Non-Executive Chairman
Ruchi Mehta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Suman Ghose Hazra Independent Non-Executive Director
Rashmi Aggarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGISPICE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-37.83%88