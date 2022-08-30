DiGiSPICE Technologies : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Date: August 30, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001 Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Scrip Code: 517214 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: DIGISPICE

Sub: Link for recording of Investors/Analysts Conference Call

held on Tuesday, 30th August, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 46 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our announcement dated 29th August, 2022 regarding Schedule of Investors/Analysts Conference Call, please find below the link for the recording of the Investors/Analysts Conference Call held on Tuesday, 30th August, 2022, which has been uploaded on the website of the Company.

Link of Recording: Recording of Investors/Analysts Conference Call held on 30th August,

2022

Further, the Company has already submitted on 29th August, 2022 the presentation made during the aforesaid call to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the same is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed through following link:

Link of Presentation: Results Presentation -Quarterended 30th June, 2022

DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited