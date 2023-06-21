Digital 9 investee Arqiva enters inflation collar

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC - London-based investor in digital infrastructure - Says investee Arqiva Group Ltd enters inflation collar on 100% of inflation-linked swaps to limit exposure to retail price index fluctuations. Says RPI will be capped at 6.0%, limiting the downside exposure of Arqiva's cash flows. Adds the first accretion payment to be impacted by the collar will be in June 2024.

Digital 9 holds a 52% stake in Hampshire, England-based telecommunications company Arqiva.

Current stock price: 67.85 pence, down 3.8%

12-month change: down 40%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

