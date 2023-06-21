Advanced search
    DGI9   JE00BMDKH437

DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(DGI9)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:30:13 2023-06-21 am EDT
67.90 GBX   -3.69%
Digital 9 investee Arqiva enters inflation collar

06/21/2023 | 04:24am EDT
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC - London-based investor in digital infrastructure - Says investee Arqiva Group Ltd enters inflation collar on 100% of inflation-linked swaps to limit exposure to retail price index fluctuations. Says RPI will be capped at 6.0%, limiting the downside exposure of Arqiva's cash flows. Adds the first accretion payment to be impacted by the collar will be in June 2024.

Digital 9 holds a 52% stake in Hampshire, England-based telecommunications company Arqiva.

Current stock price: 67.85 pence, down 3.8%

12-month change: down 40%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 70,50 GBX
Average target price 139,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 97,7%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-18.40%777
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.50%103 479
UBS GROUP AG5.00%60 095
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.1.88%53 596
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.20.83%43 350
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-2.55%35 006
