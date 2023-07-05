Digital 9 Infrastructure plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's principal activity is investing in a diversified portfolio of critical digital infrastructure assets, which contribute to improving global digital communications while targeting sustainable income and capital growth for investors. The Company invests in the infrastructure of the Internet that underpins the digital economy, digital infrastructure. It invests in scalable platforms and technologies including (but not limited to) subsea fiber, data centers, terrestrial fiber, and wireless networks. Triple Point Investment Management LLP serves as the investment manager for the Company.