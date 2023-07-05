Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC - Says investee Arqiva Group Ltd has refinanced GBP262 million of its senior debt. Says the refinancing consists of GBP345 million of oversubscribed new issuances, the proceeds of which will be used for the repayment of existing facilities for GBP262 million and provide Arqiva with an additional GBP83 million for general corporate purposes.
Digital 9 holds a 52% stake in Hampshire, England-based telecommunications company Arqiva.
Current stock price: 62.40 pence, up 2.3%
12-month change: down 44%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter
