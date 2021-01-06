Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Digital Ally, Inc.    DGLY

DIGITAL ALLY, INC.

(DGLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

01/06/2021 | 10:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lenexa, KS, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, announced that, due to market conditions, it has elected not to proceed at this time with its previously announced plans to pursue an underwritten public offering of its common stock.

Digital Ally remains well capitalized and expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements until at least the end of 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of high quality video recording equipment, video analytic software and disinfectant and related safety products. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, safety products and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally launched virus-response product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield brand. The Company has also recently launched its Shield line of PPE products, including electrostatic sprayers, masks and gloves. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional Digital Ally, Inc. social media channels here:

Contact Information
Stanton Ross, CEO
Tom Heckman, CFO
Digital Ally, Inc.
913-814-7774
info@digitalallyinc.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to complete the financing, its intended use of proceeds, the Company’s ability to comply with the applicable continued listing requirements or standards of Nasdaq, competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "should," or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-239419), as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about DIGITAL ALLY, INC.
03:00aDigital ally announces decision not to proceed with proposed underwritten pub..
GL
12:17aDigital ally announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
GL
01/06DIGITAL ALLY : Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Gro..
PU
2020DIGITAL ALLY : Investor presentation | q3 2020
PU
2020DIGITAL ALLY : Receives Order for In-Car Camera Systems From Sheriff's Office in..
MT
2020Digital Ally Announces New Customer Order for its EVO-HD In-Car System and Bo..
GL
2020DIGITAL ALLY : to Equip All Goodcents Restaurants with Shield Disinfectant/Sanit..
PU
2020Digital Ally to Equip All Goodcents Restaurants with Shield™ Disinfecta..
GL
2020DIGITAL ALLY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Digital Ally Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,55 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 97,2 M 97,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,04x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,90x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart DIGITAL ALLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Ally, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL ALLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 3,63 $
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stanton E. Ross Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christa Johnson Vice President-Operations
Thomas J. Heckman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, & Vice President
Mark Gordon Director-Technical Services
Daniel F. Hutchins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL ALLY, INC.55.13%73
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.24%79 264
GARMIN LTD-0.92%22 673
ALLEGION PLC-1.44%10 557
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.13.62%10 400
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.19.67%6 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ