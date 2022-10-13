Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital Ally, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGLY   US25382T1016

DIGITAL ALLY, INC.

(DGLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:40 2022-10-13 pm EDT
0.4250 USD   -1.21%
01:12pDigital Ally : Video Solutions Innovator Digital Ally and Public Safety Experts Omnigo Announce Partnership for Public Safety Agencies
PU
10:45aDigital Ally Signs Deal With Unnamed Investors for $15 Million Private Placement of Preferred Stocks
MT
08:31aDigital Ally Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Private Placement of Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digital Ally : Video Solutions Innovator Digital Ally and Public Safety Experts Omnigo Announce Partnership for Public Safety Agencies

10/13/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The partnership will provide public safety organizations with the most complete front-to-backend video and case management solution in the industry

ST. LOUIS, MO - Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) and Omnigo announced a partnership to integrate Digital Ally's video solutions with Omnigo's Investigation and Case Management solution. Now, public safety agencies will be empowered to incorporate officer information, video comments, case creation, and metadata information into an Investigation and Case Management solution creating a total economic and resource-saving impact.

"As we looked for new ways to expand Omnigo's partnerships, specifically within video recording products, Digital Ally's full suite of video technology fills a crucial need for our customers and will deliver an end-to-end solution," said Kevin Lafeber, CEO of Omnigo.

"We are truly excited to begin this partnership with Omnigo," said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. "Our goal has always been to provide unmatched safety to all parties, and aligning ourselves with Omnigo's Investigation and Case solution helps us achieve this. We look forward to working with the Omingo team."

"With Omnigo's Investigation and Case Management solution, law enforcement officers can seamlessly access, organize, and share Digital Ally's videos saving them valuable time and resources. This, in turn, speeds up investigations, resulting in positive outcomes for our communities and citizens," said Rohit Chhabra, CPO of Omnigo.

Omnigo's Investigation and Case Management solution streamlines your evidence management process by quickly accessing, sharing, and purging from submission through disposition. It manages all physical and digital evidence in one centralized digital ecosystem, ensuring evidence is handled correctly with a complete chain of custody.

Digital Ally is committed to providing law enforcement and security agencies with the highest quality technology to assist in capturing digital evidence. As the patent leader in the industry,
Digital Ally designs innovative, feature-rich, rugged, durable, and reliable products. Agencies from all 50 states and more than 30 other countries rely on Digital Ally video solutions daily.

Digital Ally and Omnigo will publicly launch the partnership on October 16-18 at the 2022 IACP Conference in Dallas, Texas. The companies will co-host a hospitality event at the Omni Dallas Hotel Monday, October 17, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm in suite #4221.

About Omnigo
Omnigo Software is the leading provider of public safety, evidence management, incident reporting, and security management solutions for law enforcement, education, healthcare, gaming, hospitality, and other enterprises. Omnigo offers easy-to-use and flexible applications that provide actionable insight for making more informed decisions while remaining compliant with federal and state regulations. Omnigo is committed to helping its customers secure their organizations' property, control operational costs, investigate and present evidence, and ensure the general public's safety. Omnigo's solutions are used by over 2,500 customers in 20 different countries. For additional news and information, please visit www.omnigo.com

About Digital Ally
Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO
Tom Heckman, CFO
Digital Ally, Inc.
913-814-7774
info@digitalallyinc.com

Disclaimer

Digital Ally Inc. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 17:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIGITAL ALLY, INC.
01:12pDigital Ally : Video Solutions Innovator Digital Ally and Public Safety Experts Omnigo Ann..
PU
10:45aDigital Ally Signs Deal With Unnamed Investors for $15 Million Private Placement of Pre..
MT
08:31aDigital Ally Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Private Placement of Convertible Redeem..
GL
09/26Sector Update: Tech Stocks Declining on Monday
MT
09/26Sector Update: Tech
MT
09/26Digital Ally Secured Over $1 Million Subscription Orders in August; Shares Rise
MT
09/26Digital Ally Announces Over $1 Million in August Subscription Orders
GL
09/22TicketSmarter Continues as Presenting Sponsor of NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide T..
PR
09/08Ticketsmarter is partnering with more than 300 colleges and universities this football ..
AQ
08/23Digital Ally : Current Report - Form 8-K12B
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 45,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,6 M 20,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart DIGITAL ALLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Ally, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL ALLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,43 $
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 539%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanton E. Ross Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Heckman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, & Vice President
Peng Han Chief Operating Officer
Daniel F. Hutchins Independent Director
Leroy C. Richie Lead Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL ALLY, INC.-59.79%21
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.86%38 617
GARMIN LTD.-42.37%15 133
ALLEGION PLC-31.67%7 949
ADT INC.-2.38%7 409
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-50.17%4 925