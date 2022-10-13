Digital Ally : Video Solutions Innovator Digital Ally and Public Safety Experts Omnigo Announce Partnership for Public Safety Agencies

The partnership will provide public safety organizations with the most complete front-to-backend video and case management solution in the industry

ST. LOUIS, MO - Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) and Omnigo announced a partnership to integrate Digital Ally's video solutions with Omnigo's Investigation and Case Management solution. Now, public safety agencies will be empowered to incorporate officer information, video comments, case creation, and metadata information into an Investigation and Case Management solution creating a total economic and resource-saving impact.



"As we looked for new ways to expand Omnigo's partnerships, specifically within video recording products, Digital Ally's full suite of video technology fills a crucial need for our customers and will deliver an end-to-end solution," said Kevin Lafeber, CEO of Omnigo.



"We are truly excited to begin this partnership with Omnigo," said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. "Our goal has always been to provide unmatched safety to all parties, and aligning ourselves with Omnigo's Investigation and Case solution helps us achieve this. We look forward to working with the Omingo team."



"With Omnigo's Investigation and Case Management solution, law enforcement officers can seamlessly access, organize, and share Digital Ally's videos saving them valuable time and resources. This, in turn, speeds up investigations, resulting in positive outcomes for our communities and citizens," said Rohit Chhabra, CPO of Omnigo.



Omnigo's Investigation and Case Management solution streamlines your evidence management process by quickly accessing, sharing, and purging from submission through disposition. It manages all physical and digital evidence in one centralized digital ecosystem, ensuring evidence is handled correctly with a complete chain of custody.



Digital Ally is committed to providing law enforcement and security agencies with the highest quality technology to assist in capturing digital evidence. As the patent leader in the industry,

Digital Ally designs innovative, feature-rich, rugged, durable, and reliable products. Agencies from all 50 states and more than 30 other countries rely on Digital Ally video solutions daily.



Digital Ally and Omnigo will publicly launch the partnership on October 16-18 at the 2022 IACP Conference in Dallas, Texas. The companies will co-host a hospitality event at the Omni Dallas Hotel Monday, October 17, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm in suite #4221.

About Omnigo

Omnigo Software is the leading provider of public safety, evidence management, incident reporting, and security management solutions for law enforcement, education, healthcare, gaming, hospitality, and other enterprises. Omnigo offers easy-to-use and flexible applications that provide actionable insight for making more informed decisions while remaining compliant with federal and state regulations. Omnigo is committed to helping its customers secure their organizations' property, control operational costs, investigate and present evidence, and ensure the general public's safety. Omnigo's solutions are used by over 2,500 customers in 20 different countries. For additional news and information, please visit www.omnigo.com



About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

