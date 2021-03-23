Digital Ally : Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Operating Results

Log in
Digital Ally to Discuss Year-End Earnings Call Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, its ShieldTM Health Protection Product line and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the fiscal 2020 year in a press release prior to the investor conference call on March 31, 2021.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-761-0863 and entering conference ID #7465801 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from Wednesday, March 31, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #7465801.

About Digital Ally
Digital Ally® specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes.

Contact Information
Stanton Ross, CEO
Tom Heckman, CFO
Digital Ally, Inc.
913-814-7774
info@digitalallyinc.com

Disclaimer

Digital Ally Inc. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 07:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,55 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,86x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 75,3 M 75,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,12x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart DIGITAL ALLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Ally, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL ALLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 1,86 $
Spread / Highest target 169%
Spread / Average Target 169%
Spread / Lowest Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stanton E. Ross Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Heckman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, & Vice President
Mark Gordon Director-Technical Services
Christa Johnson Vice President-Operations
Daniel F. Hutchins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL ALLY, INC.-20.51%83
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.30%77 598
GARMIN LTD.6.62%24 542
ALLEGION PLC3.04%10 718
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.17%9 838
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.23.80%7 308
