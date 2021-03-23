Digital Ally : Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Operating Results

Digital Ally to Discuss Year-End Earnings Call Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, its ShieldTM Health Protection Product line and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the fiscal 2020 year in a press release prior to the investor conference call on March 31, 2021.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-761-0863 and entering conference ID #7465801 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from Wednesday, March 31, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #7465801.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally® specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes.

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com