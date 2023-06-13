DBMM Unveils Bold Strategic Growth Plans to Propel Shareholder Value and Expand Opportunities

NEW YORK, NY, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: DBMM), an OTC Company, outlined today its strategic growth plans aimed at elevating shareholder value and unlocking unprecedented opportunities. Now that the company is totally unencumbered, DBMM outlined its plans as part of its Investor Awareness evolution that has been included in its SEC Filings as a plan for just this moment.



The Company, after years of being in neutral due to situations outside of its control and not of its own making, called “mitigating circumstances,” as stated in earlier documents - SEC Issues Order Dismissing Pending Administrative Proceedings and 8-K in EDGAR .

DBMM Group is establishing an infrastructure and has outlined its intent and plans, to seamlessly execute results following a visionary course that capitalizes on emerging trends, leverages its core competencies and drives exponential growth through its brand and operating business Digital Clarity. These strategic initiatives are designed to empower investors, offering unparalleled value and becoming part of the company's story and promising future.

DBMM has often been called an anomaly. Never giving up or knowing it is beaten, the company through its strong Long Term Investors, loyal shareholders and all stakeholders, has overcome countless hurdles to still be standing, but now ready for growth. The Company takes great pride in its tenacity, and its “wins” to get where it is today.

Those that trumpeted its end over the last few years and in most cases, with little or no business acumen themselves, shouted its demise and never acknowledged its victories. Victories that will be told in detail to share with new eyes and ears. In the ever-evolving landscape of business, resilience and determination are the key differentiators between companies that falter and those that emerge stronger than ever. DBMM is that company.

The narrative is clear. The company has overcome tremendous stress testing through outside factors, overcome 10 major setbacks, and is building a business that is future-facing to serve a ready and willing market. The opportunity to invest and grow is now.

Reggie James, the Founder and Managing Director of Digital Clarity and the Chief Operating Officer of DBMM, said, “As the marketing consultancy sector continues to flourish, Digital Clarity is strategically positioned to capitalize on this rapid expansion. The need for improved customer digital experience is reflected in recent research from renowned industry analysts, and reports predict a market size of $3.83 billion to 2026 and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%.”

James went on to say, “Operating in the B2B Tech and SaaS space, Digital Clarity offers personalized services, providing clients with unparalleled solutions tailored to their unique needs. By leveraging advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and a deep understanding of the B2B buyer behavior, Digital Clarity is at the forefront of transforming the marketing consultancy landscape and setting a new approach for the marketing industry.”

James added, “We will look to grow our team of industry experts and, combined with our technological prowess, it will position us to capture an increasing share of the burgeoning marketing consultancy market. By staying at the forefront of industry trends and delivering exceptional results for our clients, we are confident in our ability to generate significant shareholder value following the Dismissal, going forward with no hurdles.

“Furthermore, we ask our shareholders to give us some time for breathing room to grow. A little patience to drill down and execute a multi-dimensional plan that is sustainable. DBMM recognizes the paramount importance of maintaining strong investor loyalty for greater returns. The company remains committed to fostering enduring partnerships with shareholders, based on transparency, open communication, and long-term value creation.

“DBMM thanks investors and shareholders for their unwavering support and trust as they have been instrumental to our growth journey. We value your role in our success and are dedicated to rewarding your commitment as we look to shake off the past and look forward to growth.”

About Digital Clarity

Digital Clarity is a leading provider of marketing consulting and advisory solutions, empowering businesses to achieve their marketing goals through strategic insights, innovative use of technologies, AI and exceptional customer service. With a strong track record of success and a commitment to delivering tangible results, Digital Clarity is at the forefront of driving marketing change, driving growth, and creating lasting value for its clients. For more information, visit digital-clarity.com