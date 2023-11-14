In October, the Company began generating internal free cash flow

First quarter 2024 wholesale bookings are $4.5 million, which does not include e-commerce revenue, wholesale re-orders and licensing income

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG")  (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. 

"We are pleased to have turned Sundry around. Based on current trends and first quarter wholesale bookings, we are past the brand's bottom set in August. For example, we have tripled Sundry's first quarter 2024 wholesale bookings versus the brand's third quarter 2023 wholesale revenue," said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

"The increase in our revenue, coupled with the cost synergies, has resulted in meaningful operating leverage and internal free cash flow that started in October. We expect our internal free cash flow to continue going forward."

Results for the Third Quarter

  • Net revenues increased 22.5% to $3.3 million compared to $2.7 million a year ago
    • This excludes revenue from Harper & Jones as it was spun out in the second quarter
    • This represents the lowest point of Sundry's wholesale revenue based on current trends, as well as the brand's first quarter wholesale bookings
  • Gross margin increased 77.7% to $1.7 million compared to $1.0 million a year ago
    • Gross profit margins increased to 52.3% from 36.0% a year ago
  • G&A expenses, including non-cash items, increased 25.3% to $3.7 million compared to $3.0 million a year ago
    • G&A expenses, excluding non-cash item expenses, decreased 30.8% to $1.6 million compared to $2.3 million a year ago
    • G&A expenses included $2.1M in non-cash expenses associated with D&A, amortization of loan discount, and stock option expense
  • Sales & Marketing expenses increased 12.6% to $1.2 million compared to $1.0 million a year ago
    • Sales and marketing expenses ratio was 35.3% compared to 38.5% a year ago
  • Net operating loss, excluding the non-cash charges was $1.2 million compared to a loss of $2.5 million a year ago
  • Net loss per diluted share attributable to common stockholders was $5.4 million, or $14.55 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $4.9 million, or a loss of $223.83 per diluted share, a year ago
    • Net loss per diluted share, excluding non-cash expenses, was $2.6 million, or $8.92 per share

"As we stated, the Board is reviewing strategic alternatives given the continued dislocation between Digital Brand Group's public market value and the intrinsic value of the Company's underlying assets and operating performance. We believe the first quarter 2024 wholesale bookings and the monthly internal free cash flow illustrate how significant this dislocation has become. To illustrate this dislocation, we are on a $18 million wholesale revenue run rate for 2024, which does not include any benefit from additional revenue from e-commerce, stores and licensing income," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

Conference Call and Webcast Details Updated

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 7049695 or referencing Digital Brands or via the web by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4F6hhED1

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG's plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG's operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG's customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG's response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG's ability to implement its business strategy; DBG's ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG's and its vendors' ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG's facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG's ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG's manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG's suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG's ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG's management; DBG's ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG's financial results is included from time to time in DBG's public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

 

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS










Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended









September 30, 


September 30, 









2023


2022


2023


2022











Restated




Restated

Net revenues



$        3,257,332


$         2,658,844


$      12,127,135


$               7,937,406

Cost of net revenues


1,554,044


1,700,547


6,094,532


5,252,943



Gross profit


1,703,288


958,298


6,032,603


2,684,464
















Operating expenses:










General and administrative


3,735,527


2,979,915


12,115,590


11,053,536


Sales and marketing


1,151,377


1,022,331


3,188,054


3,252,418


Distribution


238,546


97,737


750,945


522,510


Change in fair value of contingent consideration


-


(702,885)


(10,698,475)


6,418,355



Total operating expenses


5,125,450


3,397,098


5,356,114


21,246,820
















Income (loss) from operations


(3,422,162)


(2,438,800)


676,489


(18,562,356)
















Other income (expense):










Interest expense


(1,956,080)


(2,271,548)


(4,907,567)


(6,002,160)


Other non-operating income (expenses)


(57,752)


(23,690)


(734,501)


2,629,685



Total other income (expense), net


(2,013,832)


(2,295,238)


(5,642,068)


(3,372,475)
















Income tax benefit (provision)


-


-


-


-

Net loss from continuing operations


(5,435,994)


(4,734,038)


(4,965,579)


(21,934,831)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


-


(160,433)


(1,562,503)


(326,507)

Net loss





$      (5,435,994)


$       (4,894,471)


$      (6,528,082)


$           (22,261,338)
















Weighted average common shares outstanding - 










basic and diluted


373,498


21,150


283,673


13,649

Net loss from continuing per common share - basic and diluted


$             (14.55)


$            (223.83)


$             (17.50)


$               (1,607.05)


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

 

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW










Nine Months Ended









September 30, 









2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss






$      (6,528,082)


$     (22,261,338)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









     Depreciation and amortization


2,485,166


1,669,782

     Amortization of loan discount and fees


1,956,355


4,610,234

     Loss on extinguishment of debt


689,100


-

     Loss on disposition of business


2,923,940


-

     Stock-based compensation






308,511


491,945

     Shares issued for services






1,656,417


-

     Change in credit reserve






354,282


(26,429)

     Change in fair value of contingent consideration






(12,098,475)


6,418,355

     Discontinued operations






7,666


-

     Fees incurred in connection with debt financings


-


48,245

     Change in fair value of warrant liability






-


(18,223)

     Change in fair value of derivative liability






-


(794,477)

     Forgiveness of Payroll Protection Program






-


(1,760,755)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









           Accounts receivable, net


153,479


(289,061)

           Due from factor, net


72,220


433,671

           Inventory


514,955


100,006

           Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(366,615)


(522,434)

           Accounts payable


182,242


382,943

           Accrued expenses and other liabilities


1,088,763


1,715,221

           Deferred revenue


(183,782)


119,977

           Accrued interest


326,219


992,482

      Net cash used in operating activities






(6,457,638)


(8,689,857)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Cash disposed








(18,192)


-

Purchase of property, equipment and software








(27,855)


(5,533)

Deposits








87,378


-

      Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


41,331


(5,533)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds (repayments) from related party advances


(218,967)


(162,692)

Advances (repayments) from factor


154,073


(60,735)

Proceeds from venture debt








-


237,500

Issuance of loans and note payable


5,799,989


248,858

Repayments of convertible and promissory notes


(8,840,092)


(3,068,750)

Issuance of convertible notes payable








-


3,751,250

Exercise of warrants








1,167,566


-

Issuance of common stock in public offering








10,000,003


9,347,450

Offering costs








(1,854,622)


(1,930,486)

      Net cash provided by financing activities


6,207,950


8,362,395

Net change in cash and cash equivalents


(208,357)


(332,995)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


1,275,616


528,394

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$       1,067,259


$           195,399












Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for income taxes


$                      -


$                       -

Cash paid for interest


$       1,176,305


$           318,576












Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:





Conversion of notes into common stock








$                      -


$        1,802,372

Conversion of notes into preferred stock








$       5,759,177


$                       -

Right of use asset








$          467,738


$           152,387

Warrants issued in connection with note








$                      -


$           790,540

Derivative liability in connection with convertible note








$                      -


$           559,957

Conversion of related party notes and payables into preferred and common stock








$                      -


$             25,000

Conversion of venture debt into preferred stock








$                      -


$        6,300,000


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

 

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS






















September 30,  


December 31,  










2023


2022


ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents


$         1,067,259


$        1,275,616




Accounts receivable, net


419,125


583,368




Due from factor, net


258,825


839,400




Inventory


4,710,327


5,122,564




Prepaid expenses and other current assets


1,194,544


766,901




Assets per discontinued operations, current


-


241,544






Total current assets


7,650,080


8,829,393


Property, equipment and software, net


98,170


104,512


Goodwill




8,973,501


8,973,501


Intangible assets, net


10,701,764


12,906,238


Deposits




106,547


193,926


Right of use asset


207,745


102,349


Assets per discontinued operations


-


2,628,136






Total assets


$       27,737,807


$      33,738,055














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)






Current liabilities:








Accounts payable


$         8,273,340


$        8,016,173




Accrued expenses and other liabilities


4,781,632


3,936,920




Due to related parties


336,250


555,217




Contingent consideration liability


-


12,098,475




Convertible note payable, net


100,000


2,721,800




Accrued interest payable


1,888,014


1,561,795




Loan payable, current


1,878,023


1,829,629




Promissory note payable, net


4,899,018


9,000,000




Right of use liability, current portion


203,401


102,349




Liabilities per discontinued operations, current


-


1,071,433






Total current liabilities


22,359,678


40,893,791


Loan payable


150,000


150,000


Right of use liability


6,784


-


Liabilities per discontinued operations


-


147,438






Total liabilities


22,516,462


41,191,229














Commitments and contingencies


















Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares








 issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022


-


-



Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,800 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and








outstanding as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022


1


1



Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 5,671 shares designated, 5,671 and 0 shares issued and








outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively


1


-



Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 578,090 and 317,502 shares








issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively


58


18



Additional paid-in capital


115,496,683


96,294,123



Accumulated deficit 


(110,275,397)


(103,747,316)






Total stockholders' equity (deficit)


5,221,345


(7,453,174)






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)


$        27,737,807


$       33,738,055


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

 

About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. 

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co
Phone: (800) 593-1047

