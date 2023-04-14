Advanced search
Digital Brands Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Monday, April 17, 2023

04/14/2023 | 01:03pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, April 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13738180 or via the web by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6iDznF2B

About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. 

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co
Phone: (800) 593-1047

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.digitalbrandsgroup.co

https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-brands-group-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-monday-april-17-2023-301797885.html

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
