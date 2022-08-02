Digital Brands : INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 - Form 8-K 08/02/2022 | 05:42pm EDT Send by mail :

INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 Independent Auditors' Report F-2 Balance Sheets F-3 Statements of Operations F-4 Statements of Members' Deficit F-5 Statements of Cash Flows F-6 Notes to Financial Statements F-7 F-1 INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT The Management and Members Harper & Jones, LLC Dallas, Texas Report on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying balance sheets of Harper & Jones, LLC (the "Company") as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the related statements of operations, members' deficit, and cash flows, for the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America; this includes the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Auditors' Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audits. We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the entity's preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. Opinion In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Harper & Jones, LLC as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the results of its operations, and its cash flows for the years then ended in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Going Concern The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 3 to the financial statements, the Company has suffered recurring losses from operations and has negative operating cash flows, which raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 3. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. /s/ dbbmckennon Newport Beach, California April 9, 2021 F-2 BALANCE SHEETS HARPER & JONES, LLC December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,315 $ 18,509 Accounts receivable, net 38,689 31,995 Inventory 73,690 42,643 Other current assets 54,423 129,162 Total current assets 218,117 222,309 Fixed assets, net 138,040 221,686 Intangible assets, net 2,034 2,206 Other assets 4,416 15,004 Total assets $ 362,607 $ 461,205 LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 187,516 $ 119,068 Accrued liabilities 31,771 21,297 Other current liabilities 68,335 66,437 Note payable, current portion 60,941 147,562 Related party notes payable, current portion - 75,000 Deferred rent 19,432 23,161 Deferred revenue 264,802 286,255 Total current liabilities 632,797 738,780 Related party notes payable, net of current portion 635,000 425,000 Notes payable, net of current portion 276,754 49,441 Total liabilities 1,544,551 1,213,221 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Members' deficit: Class A members units, $0.00001 par value, 100 authorized; 100 outstanding at both December 31, 2020 and 2019 - - Class B members units, $0.00001 par value, 100 authorized; 87 and 100 outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 102,083 112,565 Accumulated deficit (1,284,027 ) (864,581 ) Total members' deficit (1,181,944 ) (752,016 ) Total liabilities and members' deficit $ 362,607 $ 461,205 The accompany notes are an integral part of these financial statements. F-3 HARPER & JONES, LLC STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 2,542,721 $ 3,325,762 Cost of goods sold 897,873 1,202,819 Gross profit 1,644,848 2,122,943 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,044,397 717,901 Sales and marketing 1,163,124 1,577,478 Total operating expenses 2,207,521 2,295,379 Loss from operations (562,673 ) (172,436 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (92,270 ) (53,955 ) Gain on forgiveness of debt 225,388 - Other income 10,109 50,000 Total other income (expense), net 143,227 (3,955 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ (419,446 ) $ (176,391 ) The accompany notes are an integral part of these financial statements. F-4 HARPER & JONES, LLC STATEMENTS OF MEMBERS' DEFICIT Class A

Members' Units Class B

Members' Units Additional

Paid-in

Accumulated Total

Members' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Deficit Balances at December 31, 2018 100 $ - 100 $ - $ 112,565 $ (688,190 ) $ (575,625 ) Net loss - - - - - (176,391 ) (176,391 ) Balances at December 31, 2019 100 $ - 100 $ - $ 112,565 $ (864,581 ) $ (752,016 ) Contributions - - - - 771 - 771 Repurchase of members' units - - (13 ) - (11,253 ) - (11,253 ) Net loss - - - - - (419,446 ) (419,446 ) Balances at December 31, 2020 100 $ - 87 $ - $ 102,083 $ (1,284,027 ) $ (1,181,944 ) The accompany notes are an integral part of these financial statements. F-5 HARPER & JONES, LLC STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (419,446 ) $ (176,391 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 149,568 82,422 Gain on forgiveness of note payable (225,388 ) - Bad debt expense 42,078 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (48,772 ) 968 Inventory (31,047 ) (17,577 ) Deposits - (5,438 ) Other assets 85,327 (66,659 ) Accounts payable 68,448 79,266 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,372 (12,130 ) Deferrent rent (3,729 ) 12,784 Deferred revenue (21,453 ) 124,162 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (392,042 ) 21,407 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and intangibles (65,750 ) (254,437 ) Net cash used in investing activities (65,750 ) (254,437 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from related party notes payable 210,000 200,000 Proceeds from notes payable 382,600 200,000 Principal payments on line of credit - (160,000 ) Proceeds from line of credit 125,000 - Principal repayments of notes payable (141,520 ) - Principal payments on related party notes payable (75,000 ) (2,998 ) Member contributions 771 - Repurchase of members' units (11,253 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 490,598 237,002 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 32,806 3,972 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 18,509 14,537 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 51,315 $ 18,509 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Cash paid for interest $ 82,270 $ 53,955 Non cash investing and financing activities: Conversion of line of credit to note payable $ 125,000 - The accompany notes are an integral part of these financial statements. F-6 Harper & Jones, LLC Notes to Financial Statements NOTE 1 - NATURE OF OPERATIONS Harper & Jones, LLC (the "Company" or "H&J" or the "LLC") was formed on April 10, 2017 in the State of Texas. The Company's headquarters are located in Dallas, Texas. The Company operates a clothing business of custom men's garments from casual wear to formal wear; including suits, sport coats, slacks, dress shirts, crew necks, chinos, denim, tuxedos and more. Our team consists of clothiers that grow their own clientele through their network and company leads. We meet our clients at their home, office, or in one of our showrooms with a goal of taking over our clients' image and wardrobe and making them bench-made garments that align with their unique personality and lifestyle. On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" and on March 10, 2020, declared it to be a pandemic. Actions taken around the world to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus include restrictions on travel, and quarantines in certain areas, and forced closures for certain types of public places and businesses. The coronavirus and actions taken to mitigate it have had and are expected to continue to have an adverse impact on the economies and financial markets of many countries, including the geographical area in which the Company operates. The negative impact the global pandemic has had on the Company in 2020 is significant, given H&J's revenue is linked to physical showroom locations - all of which were forced to close for a duration of 2020, per local requirements around continued operations for essential vs. non-essential businesses. NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation The financial statements of Harper & Jones, LLC are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). Use of Estimates Preparation of the financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires us to make certain estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in the financial statements and accompanying notes. Actual results could ultimately differ from these estimates. It is reasonably possible that changes in estimates may occur in the near term. Fair Value of Financial Instruments Fair value is defined as the exchange price that would be received for an asset or paid to transfer a liability (an exit price) in the principal or most advantageous market for the asset or liability in an orderly transaction between market participants as of the measurement date. Applicable accounting guidance provides an established hierarchy for inputs used in measuring fair value that maximizes the use of observable inputs and minimizes the use of unobservable inputs by requiring that the most observable inputs be used when available. Observable inputs are inputs that market participants would use in valuing the asset or liability and are developed based on market data obtained from sources independent of the Company. Unobservable inputs are inputs that reflect our assumptions about the factors that market participants would use in valuing the asset or liability. There are three levels of inputs that may be used to measure fair value: Level 1 - Observable inputs that reflect quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical assets or liabilities in active markets. Level 2 - Include other inputs that are directly or indirectly observable in the marketplace. Level 3 - Unobservable inputs which are supported by little or no market activity. F-7 Harper & Jones, LLC Notes to Financial Statements The fair value hierarchy also requires an entity to maximize the use of observable inputs and minimize the use of unobservable inputs when measuring fair value. Fair-value estimates discussed herein are based upon certain market assumptions and pertinent information available to us as of December 31, 2020 and 2019. Fair values of the Company's financial instruments were assumed to approximate carrying values because of the instruments' short-term nature. Cash and Cash Equivalents For purpose of the statement of cash flows, the Company considers all highly liquid debt instruments purchased with an original maturity of three months or less to be cash equivalents. Accounts Receivable Accounts receivable are recorded at the invoiced amount and are non-interest-bearing. The Company maintains an allowance for doubtful accounts for potential uncollectible receivables. As of December 31, 2020, and 2019, there were no allowances for credit losses. Inventories Inventories are valued at the lower of first-in, first-out, cost, or market value, less costs to sell (net realizable value). Fixed Assets Fixed assets are stated at cost. The Company's fixed assets are depreciated using the straight-line method over the estimated useful life of one (1) to seven (7) years. Leasehold improvements are depreciated over the lesser of the term of the respective lease or estimated useful economic life. At the time of retirement or other disposition of property and equipment, the cost and accumulated depreciation are removed from the accounts and any resulting gain or loss is reflected in operations. Intangible Assets Intangible assets with finite lives are amortized over their respective estimated lives and reviewed for impairment whenever events or other changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. The impairment testing compares carrying values to fair values and, when appropriate, the carrying value of these assets is reduced to fair value. Impairment charges, if any, are recorded in the period in which the impairment is determined. No impairment was deemed necessary for the periods presented. Impairment of Long-Lived Assets The Company reviews its long-lived assets in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 360-10-35, Impairment or Disposal of Long-Lived Assets. Under that directive, long-lived assets are grouped with other assets and liabilities at the lowest level for which identifiable cash flows are largely independent of the cash flows of other assets and liabilities. Such group is tested for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that its carrying amount may not be recoverable. When such factors and circumstances exist, the projected undiscounted future cash flows associated with the related asset or group of assets over their estimated useful lives are compared against their respective carrying amount. Impairment, if any, is based on the excess of the carrying amount over the fair value, based on market value when available, or discounted expected cash flows, of those assets and is recorded in the period in which the determination is made. Revenue Recognition In accordance with ASC Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, revenue is recorded is when the customer takes physical possession of the product. The amount of revenue recognized reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled to receive in exchange for these goods, using the five-step method required by ASC 606. The Company adopted this standard at the beginning of fiscal year 2019, with no material impact to its financial position or results of operations, using the modified retrospective method. F-8 Harper & Jones, LLC Notes to Financial Statements Revenue from product sales is recognized in the period during which the product is delivered to the end consumer; any taxes collected on behalf of government authorities are excluded from net revenue. Advertising The Company expenses advertising costs as incurred. Advertising costs expensed were $4,124 and $7,435 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Income Taxes The Company is a limited liability company. Under these provisions, the Company is not subject to federal corporate income taxes. Instead, the shareholders were liable for individual federal and state income taxes on their respective shares of the Company's taxable income. The Company paid state Franchise taxes at reduced rates. Tax returns for years on and after 2017 are open to examination by government agencies; however, there are no ongoing examinations. Concentration of Credit Risk Cash - The Company maintains its cash with a major financial institution, which it believes to be creditworthy, located in the United States of America. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures balances up to $250,000. At times, the Company may maintain balances in excess of the federally insured limits. Suppliers - The Company relies on a small number of vendors for raw materials and tailoring services. Management believes that the loss of one or more of these vendors would have a material impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows. Recent Accounting Pronouncements In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). The new standard establishes a right-of-use ("ROU") model that requires a lessee to record a ROU asset and a lease liability, measured on a discounted basis, the balance sheet for all leases with terms greater than 12 months. Leases will be classified as either finance or operating, with classification affecting the pattern of expense recognition in the statements of operations. A modified retrospective transition approach is required for capital and operating leases existing at the date of adoption, with certain practical expedients available. The Company is currently in the process of evaluating the potential impact of this new guidance, which is effective for the Company beginning on January 1, 2022, although early adoption is permitted. NOTE 3 - GOING CONCERN The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming the Company will continue as a going concern. The Company has incurred losses from operations of $562,673 and $172,437, for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and had net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities of ($392,042) and $21,407 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These matters raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. During the next 12 months, the Company intends to fund operations through the sale of products and debt and/or equity financing. There are no assurances that management will be able to raise capital on terms acceptable to the Company. If it is unable to obtain sufficient amounts of additional capital, it may be required to reduce the scope of its planned operations, which could harm its business, financial condition, and operating results. The accompanying financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from these uncertainties. F-9 Harper & Jones, LLC Notes to Financial Statements NOTE 4 - INVENTORIES The Company had fabric inventories of $73,690 and $42,643 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. NOTE 5 - FIXED ASSETS Fixed assets are comprised of the following: December 31, 2020 2019 Leasehold improvements and showrooms $ 375,677 $ 309,928 Accumulated amortization (237,637 ) (88,242 ) Fixed Assets, net $ 138,040 $ 221,686 Depreciation expense of $149,396 and $82,251 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. NOTE 6 - RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS In July 2017, the Company issued a promissory note with a principal of $300,000 to a company owned by its majority owner. The note has an interest rate of 12% per annum, and is payable on or before July 10, 2022. Interest is paid quarterly. In October, 2019, the Company borrowed an additional $125,000 pursuant to an addendum to the promissory note. During 2020, the Company borrowed an additional $210,000 pursuant to an addendum. The balance of the note was $635,000, and $425,000, as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Accrued interest at December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $19,500 and $10,500, respectively. In December 2019, the Company issued a promissory note with a principal amount of $75,000 to its majority owner. The note has an interest rate of 8.5% and is payable on or before December 31, 2020. The note was repaid during 2020 and balance of the note was $0 and $75,000 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively. NOTE 7 - DEBT Notes payable December 31, 2020 2019 Note payable to bank, principal due November 27, 2020 bearing interest at 1.75% over prime (4.75% at December 31, 2019) $ - $ 123,917 Note payable to bank, principal due December 2025, bearing interest at 5.526% 125,000 - Note payable to majority owner, principal due on or before December 31, 2020, variable monthly payments, interest at 8.5% - 75,000 Note payable to a bank, monthly installments of $2,279 through November 26, 2022, bearing interest at 5.85% 55,483 73,086 PPP and EIDL Loans (see below for terms) 157,212 - Note payable to a company owned by the majority owner of the Company, due on or before July 10, 2022, bearing interest at 12% 635,000 425,000 $ 972,695 $ 697,003 F-10 Harper & Jones, LLC Notes to Financial Statements The note payable to a majority owner totaling $75,000 was repaid in 2020 with proceeds from additional loans from a related party described in Note 6. Annual aggregate maturities of notes payable that existed as December 31, 2020 are as follows: Year Ending December 31, 2021 $ 60,941 2022 686,007 2023 28,119 2024 29,654 2025 31,171 Thereafter 136,803 972,695 Less: current portion of note payable (60,941 ) Notes payable, long-term $ 911,754 Line of Credit In April 2018, the Company entered into a line of credit (the "line") with a bank in the amount of $200,000. The line bore interest at 5.85%, matured on April 27, 2019. The line of credit was secured by all tangible and intangible property of the Company. The balance of the line was $160,000 as of December 31, 2018. The line was paid in full in April 2019. The Company received a new line of credit with similar terms in 2020. The Company drew $125,000 of the line of credit through December 31, 2020. The Company then converted the line of credit to a note for $125,000. The note carries an interest rate of 5.526% and matures in December 2025. The Company is required to make monthly payments of approximately $2,394. PPP and EIDL Loans In April 2020, the Company entered into a loan with a lender in an aggregate principal amount of $232,700 pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The PPP Loan is evidenced by a promissory note ("Note"). Subject to the terms of the Note, the PPP Loan bears interest at a fixed rate of one percent (1%) per annum, with the first six months of interest deferred, has an initial term of two years, and is unsecured and guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. The Company may apply to the Lender for forgiveness of the PPP Loan, with the amount which may be forgiven equal to the sum of payroll costs, covered rent, and covered utility payments incurred by the Company during the applicable forgiveness period, calculated in accordance with the terms of the CARES Act. The Note provides for customary events of default including, among other things, cross-defaults on any other loan with the lender. The PPP Loan may be accelerated upon the occurrence. In December 2020, the Company received notification from the Small Business Association that the majority of the initial PPP loan balance had been forgiven; leaving a loan balance of approximately $7,312 as of December 31, 2020. The CARES Act additionally extended COVID relief funding for qualified small businesses under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) assistance program. On June 25, 2020 the Company was notified that their EIDL application was approved by the Small Business Association (SBA). Per the terms of the EIDL agreement, the Company received total proceeds of $150,000. The Loan matures in thirty years from the effective date of the Loan and has a fixed interest rate of 3.75% per annum. NOTE 8 - COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Litigation The Company is not currently involved with, and does not know of any, pending or threatened litigation against the Company or any of its officers. F-11 Harper & Jones, LLC Notes to Financial Statements Leases The Company leases office and showroom facilities in Dallas and Houston, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana. The leases expire at various dates through June 2022 with base rents ranging from $3,400 to $6,500. The following table shows the future annual minimum obligations under lease commitments in effect at December 31, 2020: 2021 $ 95,617 2022 42,996 $ 138,613 Rent expense for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $159,032 and $165,326, respectively. NOTE 9 - MEMBERS' EQUITY / (DEFICIT) The Company has authorized the issuance of 200 shares of membership units consisting of 100 Class A Common units and 100 of Class B Common Stock with par value of $0.00001, 187 and 200 of which were issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, and 2019. Profits are allocated first to Class A members, pro rata until cumulative profits allocated to Class A Members equal the cumulative losses allocated to Class A members from all prior periods, second to Class B Members, pro rata until cumulative profits allocated to Class B Members equal the cumulative losses allocated to Class B members from all prior periods, then the balance, if any, to Class B Members, pro rata. Losses are allocated first to Class B members, pro rata until cumulative losses to Class Be members equal cumulative profits allocated to Class B members for all prior periods, second to Class A members, pro rata. In 2020, the Company repurchased 13 Class B Member units for $11,253. The Company's certificate of formation dictates that the entity has a finite life of 60 years. Accordingly, the LLC will cease to exist in April 2077. Proposed Sale of Business On October 14, 2020, the members of Harper & Jones LLC (H&J) agreed to sell their interest to Digital Brands Group, Inc., formerly Denim.LA, Inc. ("Denim.LA"), subject to the successful closing of Denim.LA's initial public offering, for $9,100,000 of Denim.LA Common Stock, at a price per share equal to the price per share at Denim.LA's initial public offering (IPO), thus the number of Common Stock shares the members of Harper & Jones receive is dependent on the price per share of Denim.LA's Common Stock at the time of their IPO. In addition, Denim.LA will contribute to Harper & Jones LLC a sum of $500,000 in cash to be allocated to H&J's outstanding debt immediately prior to the closing of the transaction. The finalization of this sale is dependent on a successful initial public offering by Denim.LA within time periods specified in the agreement. There is no penalty for either party if Denim.LA fails to complete its initial public offering, and in such circumstance the sale will be deemed null and void. NOTE 10 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS In January, 2021 the Company was notified that their 2nd Round PPP Loan application was approved by the Small Business Association. Per the terms of the PPP Loan, the Company received total proceeds of $232,700. The Loan matures in two years from the effective date of the Loan and has a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. The Company has evaluated subsequent events that occurred after December 31, 2020 through April 9, 2021, the issuance date of these financial statements. F-12 Attachments Original Link

