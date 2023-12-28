Digital Brands : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
December 28, 2023 at 06:03 am EST
Item 5.07.
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On December 22, 2023, the Company held its annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to vote on the following matters:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the following five nominees was elected to the Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the voting results listed below, to serve for a term of one year and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified or until the director's earlier death, resignation or removal.
Nominee
For
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
John Hilburn Davis, IV
408,117
57,810
119,880
Mark T. Lynn
426,131
39,795
119,880
Trevor Pettennude
425,081
40,845
119,880
Jameeka Green Aaron
425,072
40,854
119,880
Huong "Lucy" Doan
423,279
42,647
119,880
2. Approval of Amendments to the Company's 2020 Omnibus Incentive Stock Plan (the "Plan") to Increase the Shares Authorized for Issuance under the Plan
Stockholders approved amendments to the Plan to increase the aggregate number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance under the Plan to 200,000 shares, in accordance with the voting results listed below.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
379,841
85,749
336
119,880
3. Approval of Issuance of Common Stock to the Company's Chief Executive Officer
Stockholders approved, for purposes of complying with Nasdaq Listing Rule Section 5635(c), of the issuance of shares of the Company's common stock to the Company's Chief Executive Officer pursuant to a Performance Stock Award Agreement, in accordance with the voting results listed below.
