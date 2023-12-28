Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On December 22, 2023, the Company held its annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to vote on the following matters:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees was elected to the Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the voting results listed below, to serve for a term of one year and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified or until the director's earlier death, resignation or removal.

Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes John Hilburn Davis, IV 408,117 57,810 119,880 Mark T. Lynn 426,131 39,795 119,880 Trevor Pettennude 425,081 40,845 119,880 Jameeka Green Aaron 425,072 40,854 119,880 Huong "Lucy" Doan 423,279 42,647 119,880

2. Approval of Amendments to the Company's 2020 Omnibus Incentive Stock Plan (the "Plan") to Increase the Shares Authorized for Issuance under the Plan

Stockholders approved amendments to the Plan to increase the aggregate number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance under the Plan to 200,000 shares, in accordance with the voting results listed below.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 379,841 85,749 336 119,880

3. Approval of Issuance of Common Stock to the Company's Chief Executive Officer

Stockholders approved, for purposes of complying with Nasdaq Listing Rule Section 5635(c), of the issuance of shares of the Company's common stock to the Company's Chief Executive Officer pursuant to a Performance Stock Award Agreement, in accordance with the voting results listed below.