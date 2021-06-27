Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital Brands Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBGI   US25401N1019

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.

(DBGI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digital Brands : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 28, 2021

06/27/2021 | 09:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG")  (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. Management will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13721021 or via the web by using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/3zs4cx93.  

About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth. 

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co
Phone: (800) 593-1047

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-brands-group-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-june-28-2021-301320716.html

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.
06/27DIGITAL BRANDS  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 28, 202..
PR
06/24SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Equity Rally Fades in Afternoon Trading
MT
06/24DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
06/24DIGITAL BRANDS  : Surges to Record High After Announcing Plans to Sell Luxury It..
MT
06/24DIGITAL BRANDS  : Announces Channel Expansion into Amazon Marketplace
PR
06/24DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. INTENSIFI : Dbgi)
AQ
06/16DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. STOCK JUM : Dbgi)
AQ
06/15DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
06/15DIGITAL BRANDS  : Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Stateside
MT
06/10VIDEO REPORT : Digital Brands Group, Inc. Is Changing The Apparel Industry Stand..
AQ
More news