Digital Brands : to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO (Hil Davis) and CMO (Laura Dowling) in real time.

Mr. Davis and Mrs. Dowling will perform a presentation and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Davis and Mrs. Dowling will do their best to get through as many of them as possible.

Digital Brands Group will be presenting at 10:30 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here, https://bit.ly/3kAW4VU, to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co

Phone: (800) 593-1047

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.