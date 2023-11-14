Digital Brands Group, Inc. offers a variety of apparel products through direct-to-consumer and wholesale distribution. The Company's portfolio consists of various brands, including Bailey 44, DSTLD, Stateside, Sundry, and Harper & Jones. DSTLD is a digital direct-to-consumer brand, which offers stylish garments without the luxury retail markup valuing customer experience over labels. Bailey 44 is a wholesale brand, which combines fabrics and on-trend designs to create sophisticated ready-to-wear capsules for women. Harper & Jones is a direct-to-consumer brand which offers hand-crafted custom fit suits. It provides full-closet customization, including shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, plus more products that made-to-measure. Stateside is a wholesale brand, which is an elevated brand with all knitting, dyeing, cutting and sewing sourced and manufactured locally in Los Angeles. Sundry offers a collection of women's clothing, including dresses, shirts and other accessory products.