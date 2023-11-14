Digital Brands Group, Inc.
Equities
DBGI
US25401N4088
Apparel & Accessories Retailers
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.968 USD
|-0.80%
|-7.29%
|-96.24%
|Nov. 14
|Earnings Flash (DBGI) DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP Reports Q3 Revenue $3.3M
|MT
|Nov. 06
|Transcript : Digital Brands Group, Inc. - Special Call
|CI
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Digital Brands Group...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Digital Brands Group, Inc. offers a variety of apparel products through direct-to-consumer and wholesale distribution. The Company's portfolio consists of various brands, including Bailey 44, DSTLD, Stateside, Sundry, and Harper & Jones. DSTLD is a digital direct-to-consumer brand, which offers stylish garments without the luxury retail markup valuing customer experience over labels. Bailey 44 is a wholesale brand, which combines fabrics and on-trend designs to create sophisticated ready-to-wear capsules for women. Harper & Jones is a direct-to-consumer brand which offers hand-crafted custom fit suits. It provides full-closet customization, including shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, plus more products that made-to-measure. Stateside is a wholesale brand, which is an elevated brand with all knitting, dyeing, cutting and sewing sourced and manufactured locally in Los Angeles. Sundry offers a collection of women's clothing, including dresses, shirts and other accessory products.
Calendar
2023-12-22 - Annual General Meeting
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-96.24%
|2 M $
|+40.56%
|115 B $
|+35.75%
|71 799 M $
|+7.52%
|41 435 M $
|+41.00%
|23 133 M $
|+31.52%
|11 183 M $
|-34.79%
|8 045 M $
|-16.06%
|7 302 M $
|-19.88%
|6 534 M $
|+38.87%
|6 155 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Digital Brands Group, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News Digital Brands Group, Inc.
- Transcript : Digital Brands Group, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2023