BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

Board of Directors

Name Office Control & Risk Remuneration Nomination Committee Committee Committee Sylvia Anna Bartyan Director I M M P Lidia Florean Director NE Abramo Galante Chairman and E CEO Davide Galante Director NE Raffaele Galante CEO E Susanna Pedretti Director I M P M Stefano Salbe (1) Director E Laura Soifer (2) Director I P M M Dario Treves Director E

Key: (1) Financial Reporting Manager pursuant to E: Executive Director P: President of the Committee Art. 154 bis of Legislative Decree 58/98 NE: Non-Executive Director M: Member of the Committee (2) Lead Independent Director I: Independent Director Board of Statutory Auditors Name Office Gianfranco Corrao Statutory auditor Carlo Hassan Chairman Maria Pia Maspes Statutory auditor Daniela Delfrate Substitute statutory auditor Stefano Spiniello Substitute statutory auditor

The Shareholders' Meeting held on October 28th, 2020 appointed the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors. The terms of the Directors and the Statutory Auditors will expire on the Shareholders' Meeting which will approve the financial statements as at June 30th, 2023.

On October 28th, 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed Abramo Galante as Chairman of the Board of Directors. On the same date, the Board of Directors appointed Abramo Galante and Raffaele Galante as Chief Executive Officers. The Chief Executive Officers received appropriate powers of attorney.

On August 7th, 2007, the Board of Directors appointed the Executive Director Stefano Salbe as Financial Reporting Manager pursuant to Art. 154 bis of Legislative Decree 58/98 with appropriate powers.