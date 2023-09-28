Consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023

Digital Bros S.p.A.

Via Tortona, 37 - 20144 Milan, Italy

VAT number 09554160151

Share Capital: Euro 6.024.334,80 of which Euro 5.706.014,80 subscribed

Milan Companies House no. 290680-Vol. 7394 Chamber of Commerce no. 1302132

This report is available on the Company's website www.digitalbros.comInvestor Relations /

Financial Documents section

Please consider that this is an Italian to English translation: the Italian version shall always prevail in

case of any discrepancy or inconsistency

(this page intentionally left blank)

Digital Bros Group Consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023

2

Index

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

...............................................5

DIRECTORS' REPORT 7

1.

GROUP ORGANIZATION

7

2.

MAIN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTIES OWNED BY THE GROUP

12

3.

THE VIDEO GAMES MARKET

15

4.

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE RATIOS

17

5.

SEASONALITY EFFECTS

17

6.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

18

7. CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30TH, 2023 ..20

8.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30TH, 2023

24

9.

FINANCIAL RATIOS

26

10.

SEGMENT REPORTING

27

Premium Games

27

Free to Play

31

Italian Distribution

34

Other Activities

37

Holding

39

11. INTERCOMPANY AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION AND ATYPICAL/UNUSUAL

TRANSACTIONS 42

12.

TREASURY SHARES

44

13.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

44

14.

OPERATIONAL RISKS, FINANCIAL RISKS AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

44

15.

CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

49

16.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

49

17.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

49

18.

OTHER INFORMATION

50

EMPLOYEES

50

ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

51

19.

DISCLOSURE OFNON-FINANCIALINFORMATION

51

20.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE REPORT

51

21.

REMUNERATION POLICY AND FEES PAID REPORT

51

Digital Bros Group Consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023

3

Interim Report as of June 30th, 2023

53

Consolidated balance sheet as of June 30th, 2023

54

Consolidated profit and loss statement for the period ended June 30th, 2023

55

Consolidated comprehensive income statement as of June 30th, 2023

56

Consolidated statement of changes in equity as of June 30th, 2023

58

Financial statements as of June 30th, 2023

59

1.

INTRODUCTORY NOTE

60

2.

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

62

3.

DISCRETIONARY ITEMS AND SIGNIFICANT ESTIMATES

80

4.

DISCRETIONARY ITEMS AND SIGNIFICANT ESTIMATES

82

5.

INVESTMENTS IN JOINT-VENTURES AND ASSOCIATED COMPANIES

85

6.

6. BUSINESS COMBINATIONS

85

7.

RELATIONSHIPS WITH STARBREEZE

86

8. RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR THE YEAR AND NET EQUITY TO THOSE OF PARENT COMPANY 89

9.

8. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30TH, 2023

91

CURRENT ASSETS

.........................................................................................................................

98

NET EQUITY

101

NON-CURRENTLIABILITIES

103

CURRENT LIABILITIES

104

NET FINANCIAL POSITION

105

PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT

111

10.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND FINACIAL RISK MANAGEMENT (IFRS 7)

118

11.

NON-RECURRINGITEMS

127

12. INFORMATION BY OPERATING SEGMENT

128

13.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

133

14.

ATYPICAL OR UNUSUAL TRANSACTIONS

137

15.

ASSET REVALUATION

137

16.

LOANS GRANTED TO EXECUTIVES AND SUPERVISORY BODIES

137

17.

AUDIT FEES

137

STATEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 154- BIS (5) OF THE T.U.F

138

Digital Bros Group Consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023

4

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

Board of Directors

Name

Office

Control & Risk

Remuneration

Nomination

Committee

Committee

Committee

Sylvia Anna Bartyan

Director

I

M

M

P

Lidia Florean

Director

NE

Abramo Galante

Chairman and

E

CEO

Davide Galante

Director

NE

Raffaele Galante

CEO

E

Susanna Pedretti

Director

I

M

P

M

Stefano Salbe (1)

Director

E

Laura Soifer (2)

Director

I

P

M

M

Dario Treves

Director

E

Key:

(1) Financial Reporting Manager pursuant to

E: Executive Director

P: President of the Committee

Art. 154 bis of Legislative Decree 58/98

NE: Non-Executive Director

M: Member of the Committee

(2) Lead Independent Director

I: Independent Director

Board of Statutory Auditors

Name

Office

Gianfranco Corrao

Statutory auditor

Carlo Hassan

Chairman

Maria Pia Maspes

Statutory auditor

Daniela Delfrate

Substitute statutory auditor

Stefano Spiniello

Substitute statutory auditor

The Shareholders' Meeting held on October 28th, 2020 appointed the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors. The terms of the Directors and the Statutory Auditors will expire on the Shareholders' Meeting which will approve the financial statements as at June 30th, 2023.

On October 28th, 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed Abramo Galante as Chairman of the Board of Directors. On the same date, the Board of Directors appointed Abramo Galante and Raffaele Galante as Chief Executive Officers. The Chief Executive Officers received appropriate powers of attorney.

On August 7th, 2007, the Board of Directors appointed the Executive Director Stefano Salbe as Financial Reporting Manager pursuant to Art. 154 bis of Legislative Decree 58/98 with appropriate powers.

Digital Bros Group Consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Digital Bros S.p.A. published this content on 28 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2023 19:07:42 UTC.