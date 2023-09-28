Consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023
Digital Bros S.p.A.
Via Tortona, 37 - 20144 Milan, Italy
VAT number 09554160151
Share Capital: Euro 6.024.334,80 of which Euro 5.706.014,80 subscribed
Milan Companies House no. 290680-Vol. 7394 Chamber of Commerce no. 1302132
Digital Bros Group Consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023
Index
DIRECTORS' REPORT 7
1.
GROUP ORGANIZATION
7
2.
MAIN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTIES OWNED BY THE GROUP
12
3.
THE VIDEO GAMES MARKET
15
4.
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE RATIOS
17
5.
SEASONALITY EFFECTS
17
6.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD
18
7. CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30TH, 2023 ..20
8.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30TH, 2023
24
9.
FINANCIAL RATIOS
26
10.
SEGMENT REPORTING
27
Premium Games
27
Free to Play
31
Italian Distribution
34
Other Activities
37
Holding
39
11. INTERCOMPANY AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION AND ATYPICAL/UNUSUAL
TRANSACTIONS 42
12.
TREASURY SHARES
44
13.
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
44
14.
OPERATIONAL RISKS, FINANCIAL RISKS AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
44
15.
CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
49
16.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
49
17.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
49
18.
OTHER INFORMATION
50
EMPLOYEES
50
ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES
51
19.
DISCLOSURE OFNON-FINANCIALINFORMATION
51
20.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE REPORT
51
21.
REMUNERATION POLICY AND FEES PAID REPORT
51
Digital Bros Group Consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023
Interim Report as of June 30th, 2023
53
Consolidated balance sheet as of June 30th, 2023
54
Consolidated profit and loss statement for the period ended June 30th, 2023
55
Consolidated comprehensive income statement as of June 30th, 2023
56
Consolidated statement of changes in equity as of June 30th, 2023
58
Financial statements as of June 30th, 2023
59
1.
INTRODUCTORY NOTE
60
2.
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
62
3.
DISCRETIONARY ITEMS AND SIGNIFICANT ESTIMATES
80
4.
DISCRETIONARY ITEMS AND SIGNIFICANT ESTIMATES
82
5.
INVESTMENTS IN JOINT-VENTURES AND ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
85
6.
6. BUSINESS COMBINATIONS
85
7.
RELATIONSHIPS WITH STARBREEZE
86
8. RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR THE YEAR AND NET EQUITY TO THOSE OF PARENT COMPANY 89
9.
8. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30TH, 2023
91
CURRENT ASSETS
.........................................................................................................................
98
NET EQUITY
101
NON-CURRENTLIABILITIES
103
CURRENT LIABILITIES
104
NET FINANCIAL POSITION
105
PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT
111
10.
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND FINACIAL RISK MANAGEMENT (IFRS 7)
118
11.
NON-RECURRINGITEMS
127
12. INFORMATION BY OPERATING SEGMENT
128
13.
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
133
14.
ATYPICAL OR UNUSUAL TRANSACTIONS
137
15.
ASSET REVALUATION
137
16.
LOANS GRANTED TO EXECUTIVES AND SUPERVISORY BODIES
137
17.
AUDIT FEES
137
STATEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 154- BIS (5) OF THE T.U.F
138
Digital Bros Group Consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE
Board of Directors
Name
Office
Control & Risk
Remuneration
Nomination
Committee
Committee
Committee
Sylvia Anna Bartyan
Director
I
M
M
P
Lidia Florean
Director
NE
Abramo Galante
Chairman and
E
CEO
Davide Galante
Director
NE
Raffaele Galante
CEO
E
Susanna Pedretti
Director
I
M
P
M
Stefano Salbe (1)
Director
E
Laura Soifer (2)
Director
I
P
M
M
Dario Treves
Director
E
Key:
(1) Financial Reporting Manager pursuant to
E: Executive Director
P: President of the Committee
Art. 154 bis of Legislative Decree 58/98
NE: Non-Executive Director
M: Member of the Committee
(2) Lead Independent Director
I: Independent Director
Board of Statutory Auditors
Name
Office
Gianfranco Corrao
Statutory auditor
Carlo Hassan
Chairman
Maria Pia Maspes
Statutory auditor
Daniela Delfrate
Substitute statutory auditor
Stefano Spiniello
Substitute statutory auditor
The Shareholders' Meeting held on October 28th, 2020 appointed the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors. The terms of the Directors and the Statutory Auditors will expire on the Shareholders' Meeting which will approve the financial statements as at June 30th, 2023.
On October 28th, 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed Abramo Galante as Chairman of the Board of Directors. On the same date, the Board of Directors appointed Abramo Galante and Raffaele Galante as Chief Executive Officers. The Chief Executive Officers received appropriate powers of attorney.
On August 7th, 2007, the Board of Directors appointed the Executive Director Stefano Salbe as Financial Reporting Manager pursuant to Art. 154 bis of Legislative Decree 58/98 with appropriate powers.
Digital Bros Group Consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023
