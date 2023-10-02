Please consider this is an Italian to English translation and that the Italian version shall always prevail in case of any discrepancy or inconsistency

Dear Shareholders,

We hereby inform you that full details concerning the second item on the agenda are disclosed in the Report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid pursuant to Art. 123-ter, paragraphs 3-bis (introduced by Legislative Decree no. 259 of December 30th, 2010 pursuant to the powers granted by Art. 24 of Law 96 of June 4th, 2010, the so-called"2009 Community Law").

We recommend that you express your positive opinions on both resolutions, particularly in accordance with Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, regarding the contents of Section I, with reference to the remuneration policy.

The first section of the Report describes Digital Bros S.p.A. policy concerning the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the directors with strategic responsibilities, the remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors, with no prejudice to Art. 2402 of the Italian Civil Code, and the procedures used to

adopt and implement the aforementioned policy. The second section details each component of the management's, control bodies' and key directors' remuneration and analyses the remuneration paid in

any way and in any form by the Company or its subsidiaries during the fiscal year.

The Report has been prepared in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies,

adopted by Digital Bros S.p.A., which recommends the submission to the Shareholders' General Meeting of a detailed report of the Company's remuneration policy.

According to Art. 123-terai sensi dell'art123-ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98, the resolution on the first section of the Report, regarding the Company's remuneration policy is binding,

whilst the resolution on second section is not.

The Company shall continue to pay remuneration compliant with the most-recently approved

remuneration policy or, in the absence of this, may continue to pay a renumeration compliant with the existing practice, should the Shareholders' Meeting not approve the remuneration policy subject to the

vote.

Please consider this is an Italian to English translation and that the Italian version shall always prevail in case of any discrepancy or inconsistency