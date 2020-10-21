Digital Bros S p A : Information on share capital

Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of October 28th, 2020
Information on share capital
The share capital of Digital Bros S.p.A. amounts to Euro 6,024,334.80 of which Euro 5,704,334.80 subscribed.
The subscribed capital is divided into 14.260.837 ordinary shares with a par value of Euro 0.4 each.
As of today, Digital Bros S.p.A does not hold any treasury shares. Any variation in the number of treasury shares held will be communicated at the beginning of the Meeting. Each ordinary share gives the right to one vote in Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders meetings.
Disclaimer
Digital Bros S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 08:09:10 UTC