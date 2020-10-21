Log in
Digital Bros S p A : Information on share capital

10/21/2020 | 04:10am EDT

Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of October 28th, 2020

Information on share capital

The share capital of Digital Bros S.p.A. amounts to Euro 6,024,334.80 of which Euro 5,704,334.80 subscribed.

The subscribed capital is divided into 14.260.837 ordinary shares with a par value of Euro 0.4 each.

As of today, Digital Bros S.p.A does not hold any treasury shares. Any variation in the number of treasury shares held will be communicated at the beginning of the Meeting. Each ordinary share gives the right to one vote in Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders meetings.

Disclaimer

Digital Bros S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 08:09:10 UTC

