Digital Bros S p A : Notice of Ordinary General Meeting October 26th, 2022

RIGHT TO INTERVENE AND VOTE AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING The right to intervene in the Shareholders' Meeting and to exercise the right to vote is attested by a communication made to the Company by an authorized intermediary upon

request of those entitled to vote, based on the accounting records as of the end of accounting day of the seventh trading day prior to the date on which the Shareholders' Meeting is convened (which is October 17th, 2022 "record date"). Those resulting owners of shares of

the Company after such date, based on the accounting records, will not be entitled to intervene and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting. Notifications from the intermediaries to

the Company must comply with applicable law and shall be received by the Company within the end of the third trading day prior to the date on which the Shareholders' Meeting is

convened (therefore, within October 21st, 2022). The right to intervene and vote will be

granted also to those whose relevant communication is received by the Company after the aforementioned term, provided that it is received prior to the beginning of the Shareholders'

Meeting works.

The communication to the Company must be made by the intermediary at the request of the person having the right to vote.

REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS ' MEETING

Those who have the right to vote can be represented at the Shareholders' Meeting by means of a written proxy pursuant to the current laws. To this end, it is possible to use the proxy form issued by authorized intermediaries at the request of the entitled party or the proxy form available on the Company's website. The representative may, in place of the original, deliver or transmit to the Company a copy of the proxy, also reproduced electronically, certifying under his own responsibility the compliance of the proxy with the original and the identity of the delegator. The voting proxy conferred with an electronic document signed with a qualified electronic or digital signature can be notified to the Company by e-mail at assemblea@digitalbros.com. The proxy form with the voting instructions must be sent, following the instructions on the form itself, i.e. delivery to the registered office in Milan Via Tortona 37 or attached to a certified e-mail message to digital-bros@registerpec.it,copy via e-mailassemblea@digitalbros.com, by October 24th, 2022. Within the term indicated, the proxy and the voting instructions can always be revoked in the manner referred to above. The proxy is effective only for proposals in relation to which voting instructions have been given. The Company does not designate representatives to whom the entitled parties can confer a proxy with voting instructions.

POSTAL VOTING

No procedures will be in place for postal voting and electronic voting.

RIGHT TO ASK QUESTIONS ON THE AGENDA BEFORE THE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

In accordance with art. 127-ter of the T.U.F., anyone with voting rights may submit questions on items on the agenda, also prior to the Shareholders' Meeting, and, in any case,

by the record date (i.e. by October 17th, 2022), to which the Company, having verified their

relevance to the matters on the agenda and the legitimacy of the party submitting them, shall provide a response, at the latest, during the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with the

procedures provided for by current legislation. Such questions - accompanied by the related notice, issued by the legally-authorizedintermediary, attesting the Shareholder's entitlement

to exercise this right - must be sent via registered letter or certified email to the following addresses: Digital Bros S.p.A., Via Tortona, 37, 20144 Milan digital-bros@registerpec.it;e-