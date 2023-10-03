NOTICE OF DOCUMENTS' AVAILABILITY

Objects: Documents for the Shareholders' Ordinary General Meeting October 27th, 2023

Milan, October 3rd, 2023 - Digital Bros S.p.A. informs that the following documents are available at the registered office of the Company, located at Via Tortona 37 - Milan (Italy), on the Corporate website www.digitalbros.com section Governance / Shareholders' Meeting and on the authorized storage system 1Info www.1info.it:

List for the appointment of the Board of Directors submitted by Abramo and Raffaele Galante (available in Italian);

List for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for 2024-2026 submitted by Abramo and Raffaele Galante (available in Italian).

The documents are available at the following link:

www.digitalbros.com

www.1info.it

