Digital Bros S p A : The Annual Shareholders Meeting will be called on October 27th, 2021

THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING WILL BE CALLED ON OCTOBER 27TH, 2021

THE AGM WILL APPROVE THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND APPOINT THE NEW AUDITORS

Milan - September 24th, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Digital Bros Group (DIB:MI), which is listed on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana and operates in the videogames market, resolved to call the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on October 27th, 2021, at 9.00 a.m. (one and only call).

The Shareholders' meeting is called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year 2020-2021,the

Directors' Report, the Statutory Auditors Report, the Auditors' Report, the Remuneration and Fees paid Report pursuant art. 123 of the Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and art. 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation, the proposal for the appointment of the new external auditor for the 2022-2030(nine fiscal years period) as formulated by the CCIRC (Board of Statutory Auditors) and the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares.

Notice of the call will be published in a excerpt format in the newspaper "Italia Oggi", while the full version will be made available to the public on the website www.digitalbros.com(Governance → Shareholders' Meeting section) and on the authorized storage system 1info (www.1info.it).

The documents relating to the items on the Agenda will be made available to the public on the website and on the storage system as above, within the terms provided by the current laws.

DIGITAL BROS GROUP

Listed on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, Digital Bros Group is a global company that has been operating since 1989 as a developer, publisher and distributor of videogames through its brand 505 Games. The Group distributes its contents on both retail and digital channels. Digital Bros Group is active around the world through its own direct operations in Italy, United States, UK, France, Spain, Germany, China, Japan, Canada and Australia with approximately 325 employees.

For further information:

Digital Bros S.p.A.

Stefano Salbe

CFO

Tel. +39 02 413031 ir@digitalbros.com