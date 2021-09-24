Log in
    DIB   IT0001469995

DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.

(DIB)
  Report
Digital Bros S p A : The Annual Shareholders Meeting will be called on October 27th, 2021

09/24/2021 | 05:12am EDT
THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING WILL BE CALLED ON OCTOBER 27TH, 2021

THE AGM WILL APPROVE THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND APPOINT THE NEW AUDITORS

Milan - September 24th, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Digital Bros Group (DIB:MI), which is listed on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana and operates in the videogames market, resolved to call the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on October 27th, 2021, at 9.00 a.m. (one and only call).

The Shareholders' meeting is called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year 2020-2021,the

Directors' Report, the Statutory Auditors Report, the Auditors' Report, the Remuneration and Fees paid Report pursuant art. 123 of the Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and art. 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation, the proposal for the appointment of the new external auditor for the 2022-2030(nine fiscal years period) as formulated by the CCIRC (Board of Statutory Auditors) and the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares.

Notice of the call will be published in a excerpt format in the newspaper "Italia Oggi", while the full version will be made available to the public on the website www.digitalbros.com(Governance Shareholders' Meeting section) and on the authorized storage system 1info (www.1info.it).

The documents relating to the items on the Agenda will be made available to the public on the website and on the storage system as above, within the terms provided by the current laws.

This press release is available on the websites www.digitalbros.com and www.1info.it.

DIGITAL BROS GROUP

Listed on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, Digital Bros Group is a global company that has been operating since 1989 as a developer, publisher and distributor of videogames through its brand 505 Games. The Group distributes its contents on both retail and digital channels. Digital Bros Group is active around the world through its own direct operations in Italy, United States, UK, France, Spain, Germany, China, Japan, Canada and Australia with approximately 325 employees.

For further information:

Digital Bros S.p.A.

Stefano Salbe

CFO

Tel. +39 02 413031 ir@digitalbros.com

Disclaimer

Digital Bros S.p.A. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 150 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2021 23,5 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
Net cash 2021 24,2 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 425 M 499 M 499 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Digital Bros S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,82 €
Average target price 30,00 €
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abramo Galante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Raffaele Galante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Salbe CFO, Executive Director & IR Contact
Luciana La Maida Independent Director
Irene Longhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.38.06%499
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-19.13%56 695
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)-6.82%10 766
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.86%8 688
CD PROJEKT S.A.-29.74%4 954
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)-38.05%2 716