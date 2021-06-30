Digital Bros S p A : FY 2021-2022 Corporate events calendar and amendment to related parties transactions procedure

PRESS RELEASE

Milan, June 29th, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Digital Bros Group (DIB:MI), which is listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and operates in the videogames market, has approved today:

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR FY 2021/2022:

The corporate events calendar for the Fiscal Year 2021/2022 as per Art. 2.6.2 of the Rules of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. approved is reported here below:

September 27th, 2021 BoD - Approval of the Draft Financial Statements for the FY 2020/2021 October 27th, 2021 Shareholders' Meeting - Approval of the Financial Statements for the FY 2020/2021 November 11th, 2021 BoD - Approval of the 1st Quarterly Report for the FY 2021/2022 March 08th, 2022 BoD - Approval of the Half Year Report for the FY 2021/2022 May 12th, 2022 BoD - Approval of the 3rd Quarterly Report for the FY 2021/2022

TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTIES PROCEDURE

The updated "Transaction with related parties procedure" modified in agreement with the recent provisions of the Consob regulation no. 17221/2010, as most recently amended by Consob Resolution no. 21624 of December 20th, 2020.

The Procedure, in force from July 1st, 2021, is available in Italian on www.1info.itand on the Company website www.digitalbros.comin the "Governance/Procedures" section.

This press release is available on the websites www.digitalbros.com and www.1info.it

DIGITAL BROS GROUP

Listed on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, Digital Bros Group is a global company that has been operating since 1989 as a developer, publisher and distributor of videogames through its brand 505 Games. The Group distributes its contents on both retail and digital channels. Digital Bros Group is active around the world through its own direct operations in Italy, United States, UK, France, Spain, Germany, China, Japan and Australia with approximately 250 employees.