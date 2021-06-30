Log in
    DIB   IT0001469995

DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.

(DIB)
  Report
Digital Bros S p A : signs co-publishing and development agreement with Remedy Entertainment for spin-off videogame of the award-winning Control

06/30/2021 | 12:24am EDT
DIGITAL BROS SIGNS CO-PUBLISHING AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH REMEDY

ENTERTAINMENT FOR SPIN-OFF VIDEOGAME OF THE AWARD-WINNING CONTROL

Collaboration terms for a future high budget Control-game also outlined

Milan - June 29th, 2021 - Digital Bros Group (DIB:MI), listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and operating in the videogames market, today announces the contract between its fully owned worldwide publisher 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment Plc for the co-publishingand development of a new game that will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Codenamed "Condor", the new videogame is a multiplayer cooperative experience built on Remedy's proprietary Northlight® technology. Condor is a spin-offof the critically acclaimed and award-winning

Control.

Condor's initial development investment amounts to Euro 25 million and, as for the current agreement in place for Control, Condor's development costs, marketing expenses and future revenues will be equally split between Digital Bros Group and Remedy Entertainment.

"We are excited to continue and further expand our collaboration with Remedy. With over 2 million copies sold and revenues exceeding Euro 70 million, Control is an extremely successful game" commented Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOsof Digital Bros Group. "As a multiplayer game, Condor has the potential to engage the gaming community in the long run, contributing to 505 Games' product revenues stream longer

than traditional games."

Alongside Condor, Digital Bros and Remedy Entertainment have planned to further expand the Control- franchise with another, bigger-budget Control-game, to be agreed in more details in the future.

CEO of Remedy Entertainment Tero Virtala said: "We have successfully collaborated with 505 Games for over four years and have both become stronger in our respective fields. We are happy to extend and deepen our partnership. This new agreement supports Remedy's aims to expand our games into long-term franchises, create benchmark-setting games, strengthen our commercial capabilities and collaborate with great partners with whom we can succeed together."

This press release is available on the websites www.digitalbros.comand www.1info.it

DIGITAL BROS GROUP

Listed on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, Digital Bros Group is a global company that has been operating since 1989 as a developer, publisher and distributor of videogames through its brand 505 Games. The Group distributes its contents on both retail and digital channels. Digital Bros Group is active around the world through its own direct operations in Italy, United States, UK, France, Spain, Germany, China, Japan and Australia with approximately 250 employees.

Contacts:

Digital Bros S.p.A.

Stefano Salbe

CFO

Tel. + 39 02 413031

ir@digitalbros.com

Disclaimer

Digital Bros S.p.A. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 150 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2021 23,5 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net cash 2021 24,2 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 357 M 425 M 425 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,06 €
Average target price 30,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abramo Galante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Raffaele Galante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Salbe CFO, Executive Director & IR Contact
Luciana La Maida Independent Director
Irene Longhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.15.46%425
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-1.87%68 906
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)16.33%13 466
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.92%7 950
CD PROJEKT S.A.-31.43%4 790
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)-17.15%3 431