Digital Bros S p A : signs co-publishing and development agreement with Remedy Entertainment for spin-off videogame of the award-winning Control

DIGITAL BROS SIGNS CO-PUBLISHING AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH REMEDY

ENTERTAINMENT FOR SPIN-OFF VIDEOGAME OF THE AWARD-WINNING CONTROL

Collaboration terms for a future high budget Control-game also outlined

Milan - June 29th, 2021 - Digital Bros Group (DIB:MI), listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and operating in the videogames market, today announces the contract between its fully owned worldwide publisher 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment Plc for the co-publishingand development of a new game that will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Codenamed "Condor", the new videogame is a multiplayer cooperative experience built on Remedy's proprietary Northlight® technology. Condor is a spin-offof the critically acclaimed and award-winning

Control.

Condor's initial development investment amounts to Euro 25 million and, as for the current agreement in place for Control, Condor's development costs, marketing expenses and future revenues will be equally split between Digital Bros Group and Remedy Entertainment.

"We are excited to continue and further expand our collaboration with Remedy. With over 2 million copies sold and revenues exceeding Euro 70 million, Control is an extremely successful game" commented Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOsof Digital Bros Group. "As a multiplayer game, Condor has the potential to engage the gaming community in the long run, contributing to 505 Games' product revenues stream longer

than traditional games."

Alongside Condor, Digital Bros and Remedy Entertainment have planned to further expand the Control- franchise with another, bigger-budget Control-game, to be agreed in more details in the future.

CEO of Remedy Entertainment Tero Virtala said: "We have successfully collaborated with 505 Games for over four years and have both become stronger in our respective fields. We are happy to extend and deepen our partnership. This new agreement supports Remedy's aims to expand our games into long-term franchises, create benchmark-setting games, strengthen our commercial capabilities and collaborate with great partners with whom we can succeed together."

