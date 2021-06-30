Digital Bros S p A : signs co-publishing and development agreement with Remedy Entertainment for spin-off videogame of the award-winning Control

DIGITAL BROS SIGNS CO-PUBLISHING AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH REMEDY
ENTERTAINMENT FOR SPIN-OFF VIDEOGAME OF THE AWARD-WINNING CONTROL
Collaboration terms for a future high budget Control-game also outlined
Milan - June 29th, 2021 - Digital Bros Group (DIB:MI), listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana and operating in the videogames market, today announces the contract between its fully owned worldwide publisher 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment Plc for the co-publishingand development of a new game that will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Codenamed "Condor", the new videogame is a multiplayer cooperative experience built on Remedy's proprietary Northlight® technology. Condor is a spin-offof the critically acclaimed and award-winning
Control.
Condor's initial development investment amounts to Euro 25 million and, as for the current agreement in place for Control, Condor's development costs, marketing expenses and future revenues will be equally split between Digital Bros Group and Remedy Entertainment.
"We are excited to continue and further expand our collaboration with Remedy. With over 2 million copies sold and revenues exceeding Euro 70 million, Control is an extremely successful game" commented Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOsof Digital Bros Group. "As a multiplayer game, Condor has the potential to engage the gaming community in the long run, contributing to 505 Games' product revenues stream longer
than traditional games."
Alongside Condor, Digital Bros and Remedy Entertainment have planned to further expand the Control- franchise with another, bigger-budget Control-game, to be agreed in more details in the future.
CEO of Remedy Entertainment Tero Virtala said: "We have successfully collaborated with 505 Games for over four years and have both become stronger in our respective fields. We are happy to extend and deepen our partnership. This new agreement supports Remedy's aims to expand our games into long-term franchises, create benchmark-setting games, strengthen our commercial capabilities and collaborate with great partners with whom we can succeed together."
This press release is available on the websites www.digitalbros.comand www.1info.it
DIGITAL BROS GROUP
Listed on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, Digital Bros Group is a global company that has been operating since 1989 as a developer, publisher and distributor of videogames through its brand 505 Games. The Group distributes its contents on both retail and digital channels. Digital Bros Group is active around the world through its own direct operations in Italy, United States, UK, France, Spain, Germany, China, Japan and Australia with approximately 250 employees.
Contacts:
Digital Bros S.p.A.
Stefano Salbe
CFO
Tel. + 39 02 413031
ir@digitalbros.com
Disclaimer
Digital Bros S.p.A. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:23:02 UTC.