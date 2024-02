(Alliance News) - Digital Bros Spa announced Friday the death of Lidia Florean, a director of the group, on Jan. 24.

The board of directors will proceed on possible co-option at its next meeting, scheduled for March 7.

Digital Bros' stock closed Friday up 0.3 percent at EUR10.39 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

