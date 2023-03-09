Digital Bros, revenues up in first half; profit also up

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Digital Bros Spa on Thursday approved the half-year financial report as of Dec. 31, 2022, reporting revenues up 8.1 percent to EUR59.8 million from EUR55.3 million in the same period last year.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR11.0 million from EUR10.4 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021-2022.

Ebitda is EUR18.6 million from EUR19.7 million in the first six months of the previous year.

Ebit, on the other hand, is EUR11.4 million from EUR12.2 million in the same period of the previous year.

Net financial position is negative EUR19.5 million, EUR13.4 million net of IFRS 16 effect, in line with expectations and the effect of significant investments in the period, the company explained in a note.

As for the future, investments in video game development "will materialize with the launch of the personal computer version of "Crime Boss: Rockay City" on March 28, 2023, and, in the last quarter of the fiscal year, console versions of "Crime Boss" along with the video game "Miasma Chronicles" in all formats," Digital Bros. explains.

Revenues for the year will also benefit from revenues from the newly acquired U.S. company 505 Go Inc. As a function of this, the group expects consolidated revenues to grow for the full year and expects to exceed EUR80 million in investments for the full year.

As a result, it expects revenues to grow for at least the next two years.

The mix of products sold, which led to the significant growth in net operating margin in the fiscal year to June 30, 2022, characterized by the significant weight of sales of Assetto Corsa and catalog products, will change in the current fiscal year as new intellectual properties are introduced to the market. The launch of which will initially lead to a reduction in margin as a percentage of sales due to launch-related investments, but without significant expected changes in net operating margin in absolute values.

Digital Bros on Thursday closed 0.6 percent in the red at EUR22.00 per share.

