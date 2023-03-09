Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Digital Bros S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIB   IT0001469995

DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.

(DIB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:50 2023-03-09 am EST
22.00 EUR   -0.63%
01:06pDigital Bros, revenues up in first half; profit also up
AN
03/08Citadel and WorldQuant raise short on Digital Bros.
AN
03/07Europeans down; wait for Powell hearing.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digital Bros, revenues up in first half; profit also up

03/09/2023 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Digital Bros Spa on Thursday approved the half-year financial report as of Dec. 31, 2022, reporting revenues up 8.1 percent to EUR59.8 million from EUR55.3 million in the same period last year.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR11.0 million from EUR10.4 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021-2022.

Ebitda is EUR18.6 million from EUR19.7 million in the first six months of the previous year.

Ebit, on the other hand, is EUR11.4 million from EUR12.2 million in the same period of the previous year.

Net financial position is negative EUR19.5 million, EUR13.4 million net of IFRS 16 effect, in line with expectations and the effect of significant investments in the period, the company explained in a note.

As for the future, investments in video game development "will materialize with the launch of the personal computer version of "Crime Boss: Rockay City" on March 28, 2023, and, in the last quarter of the fiscal year, console versions of "Crime Boss" along with the video game "Miasma Chronicles" in all formats," Digital Bros. explains.

Revenues for the year will also benefit from revenues from the newly acquired U.S. company 505 Go Inc. As a function of this, the group expects consolidated revenues to grow for the full year and expects to exceed EUR80 million in investments for the full year.

As a result, it expects revenues to grow for at least the next two years.

The mix of products sold, which led to the significant growth in net operating margin in the fiscal year to June 30, 2022, characterized by the significant weight of sales of Assetto Corsa and catalog products, will change in the current fiscal year as new intellectual properties are introduced to the market. The launch of which will initially lead to a reduction in margin as a percentage of sales due to launch-related investments, but without significant expected changes in net operating margin in absolute values.

Digital Bros on Thursday closed 0.6 percent in the red at EUR22.00 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.
01:06pDigital Bros, revenues up in first half; profit also up
AN
03/08Citadel and WorldQuant raise short on Digital Bros.
AN
03/07Europeans down; wait for Powell hearing.
AN
03/06TIM takes center stage; Mib rises and targets 28,000
AN
03/06Voleon Capital Management raises short on Saipem
AN
02/28Voleon raises short on Saipem after accounts
AN
02/15Citadel Advisors raises short on Digital Bros.
AN
02/03Marshall Wace cuts short on FinecoBank and Poste
AN
02/02Funds move in on Digital Bros and Technogym
AN
01/25Kairos cuts short on Maire Tecnimont
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 145 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2023 29,0 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net cash 2023 1,10 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 0,89%
Capitalization 316 M 334 M 334 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 393
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Digital Bros S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,14 €
Average target price 33,83 €
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abramo Galante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Raffaele Galante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Salbe CFO, Executive Director & IR Contact
Susanna Pedretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sylvia Anna Bartyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.-1.25%334
ADOBE INC.2.77%158 594
WORKDAY INC.9.66%47 527
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.29%45 100
AUTODESK, INC.9.44%44 127
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-8.10%30 790