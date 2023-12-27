(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Dec. 22, 2023:

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Citadel Advisors files short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.78% from 0.82%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

WorldQuant files short position on Digital Bros to 0.5% from 0.49%

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

