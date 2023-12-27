Digital Bros SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the publishing, distribution and marketing of video games. It divides its business into five sectors. The Distribution in Italy sector includes distribution of video games purchased from international publishers, through a key account direct sales network and a sales network consisting of agents, as well as sale of playing cards Yu-Gi-Oh! in Italy. The International Publishing consists of acquisition of video games rights from developers and their distribution through a network of international sales. The Digital focuses on the distribution of digital products through online stores and skill games through the Website www.king.com. The Newsstand includes the distribution of video games in combination with publishing and the newsstand distribution of publications related to entertainment. The Holding sector comprises activities of coordination of the Company's operations. In February 2014, it set up Mobile Gaming division.

Sector Software