(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Dec. 22, 2023:
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Citadel Advisors files short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.78% from 0.82%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
WorldQuant files short position on Digital Bros to 0.5% from 0.49%
