WorldQuant files shorts on illimity and Digital Bros.

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated to March 15, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Citadel Advisors raises short on Iveco Group to 0.83% from 0.70%
Capital Fund Management raises short on Saipem to 0.56% from 0.41%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
WorldQuant cuts short on illimity Bank to 0.49% from 0.50%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
WorldQuant cuts short on Digital Bros to 0.89% from 0.90%
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) cuts short on Esprinet to 1.24% from 1.48%
