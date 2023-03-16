Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Digital Bros S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIB   IT0001469995

DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.

(DIB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:02:21 2023-03-16 am EDT
20.22 EUR   +3.06%
10:58aWorldQuant files shorts on illimity and Digital Bros.
AN
03/15Funds move in on Azimut Holding
AN
03/14Marble Bar and Citadel Advisor raise short on De Nora
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WorldQuant files shorts on illimity and Digital Bros.

03/16/2023 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated to March 15, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Citadel Advisors raises short on Iveco Group to 0.83% from 0.70%

----------

Capital Fund Management raises short on Saipem to 0.56% from 0.41%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

WorldQuant cuts short on illimity Bank to 0.49% from 0.50%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

WorldQuant cuts short on Digital Bros to 0.89% from 0.90%

----------

JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) cuts short on Esprinet to 1.24% from 1.48%

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGITAL BROS S.P.A. 2.45% 20.1 Delayed Quote.-12.49%
ESPRINET S.P.A. 4.39% 7.985 Delayed Quote.13.29%
FTSE MIB INDEX 0.72% 25759.28 Delayed Quote.7.84%
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. -1.17% 5.925 Delayed Quote.-13.04%
IVECO GROUP N.V. 3.49% 8.693 Delayed Quote.51.06%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) -6.29% 272.487 Real-time Quote.11.62%
SAIPEM SPA 0.56% 1.2655 End-of-day quote.12.24%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 0.63% 1164.21 Delayed Quote.8.06%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.67% 116.41 Delayed Quote.7.98%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 0.65% 117.84 Delayed Quote.12.84%
All news about DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.
10:58aWorldQuant files shorts on illimity and Digital Bros.
AN
03/15Funds move in on Azimut Holding
AN
03/14Marble Bar and Citadel Advisor raise short on De Nora
AN
03/13Futures flat; markets on 25-point Fed hike
AN
03/10Europeans in the red; banks hurt on the Mib.
AN
03/10Somec on; Digital Bros at bottom after accounts
AN
03/10Banks drag down declines; Mib over 27,100 area
AN
03/10Digital Bros S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/10Digital Bros S P A : Corporate overview – March 2023
PU
03/09Digital Bros, revenues up in first half; profit also up
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 147 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2023 29,2 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net Debt 2023 0,85 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,99x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 280 M 295 M 295 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 404
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Digital Bros S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,62 €
Average target price 33,83 €
Spread / Average Target 72,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abramo Galante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Raffaele Galante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Salbe CFO, Executive Director & IR Contact
Susanna Pedretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sylvia Anna Bartyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.-12.49%295
ADOBE INC.-0.87%152 985
WORKDAY INC.10.18%47 752
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.58%44 721
AUTODESK, INC.4.77%42 052
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-8.84%30 543