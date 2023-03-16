WorldQuant files shorts on illimity and Digital Bros.

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated to March 15, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Citadel Advisors raises short on Iveco Group to 0.83% from 0.70%

----------

Capital Fund Management raises short on Saipem to 0.56% from 0.41%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

WorldQuant cuts short on illimity Bank to 0.49% from 0.50%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

WorldQuant cuts short on Digital Bros to 0.89% from 0.90%

----------

JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) cuts short on Esprinet to 1.24% from 1.48%

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.