  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Digital Bros S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIB   IT0001469995

DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.

(DIB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:15:00 2023-01-24 am EST
22.36 EUR   -2.02%
10:08aWorldQuant raises short on Digital Bros.
AN
01/16Citadel Advisors raises short on Digital Bros and Unieuro
AN
01/13Funds move in on Leonardo and Banco BPM
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WorldQuant raises short on Digital Bros.

01/24/2023 | 10:08am EST
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 23, 2023:

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors has a net short position on Technogym of 0.61 percent

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

WorldQuant raises short on Digital Bros to 0.70% from 0.62%

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGITAL BROS S.P.A. -1.40% 22.5 Delayed Quote.1.78%
TECHNOGYM S.P.A. -3.97% 8.225 Delayed Quote.19.79%
Financials
Sales 2023 145 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2023 29,0 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net cash 2023 1,10 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 325 M 354 M 354 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 393
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Digital Bros S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,82 €
Average target price 33,83 €
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abramo Galante Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Raffaele Galante Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Salbe CFO, Executive Director & IR Contact
Susanna Pedretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sylvia Anna Bartyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL BROS S.P.A.1.78%354
ADOBE INC.5.90%167 088
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.53%46 984
AUTODESK, INC.13.07%45 590
WORKDAY INC.5.44%45 345
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.3.12%35 175