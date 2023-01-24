(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 23, 2023:

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Citadel Advisors has a net short position on Technogym of 0.61 percent

FTSE Italy Small Cap

WorldQuant raises short on Digital Bros to 0.70% from 0.62%

