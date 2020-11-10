Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Digital China Group Co., Ltd.    000034   CNE000000DQ6

DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD.

(000034)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Huawei to sell $15 billion Honor unit to Shenzhen government, Digital China, others - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 12:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: Letterings that form the name of Chinese smartphone and telecoms equipment maker Huawei are seen during Huawei Connect in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huawei plans to sell budget-brand smartphone unit Honor in a 100 billion yuan ($15.2 billion) deal to a consortium led by handset distributor Digital China and the government of its home town of Shenzhen, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The plan comes as U.S. restrictions on supplying Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] force the world's second-biggest smartphone maker - after South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - to focus on high-end handsets and corporate-oriented business, the people said.

It also indicates little expectation for any swift change in the U.S. perception of Huawei as a security risk following a change in U.S. administration, one of the people said.

The all-cash sale will include almost all assets including brand, research & development capabilities and supply chain management, the people said. Huawei could announce it as early as Sunday, one of the people said.

Main Honor distributor Digital China Group Co Ltd will become a top-two shareholder of sold-off entity Honor Terminal Co Ltd with a near-15% stake, said two of the people. Honor Terminal was incorporated in April and is fully owned by Huawei, the corporate registry showed.

Digital China, which also partners Huawei in businesses such as cloud computing, plans to finance the bulk of the deal with bank loans, the two people said. It will be joined by at least three investment firms backed by the government of financial and technology hub Shenzhen, with each owning 10% to 15%, they said.

After the sale, Honor plans to retain most of its management team and 7,000-plus workforce and go public within three years, the people said, declining to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

Honor declined to comment. Huawei, Digital China and the Shenzhen government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SANCTIONS

The U.S. government last year moved to prevent most U.S. companies from conducting business with Huawei - also the world's biggest telecoms equipment vendor - citing national security concerns. Huawei has repeatedly denied being a security risk.

In May, Washington announced rules aimed at constricting Huawei's ability to procure chips featuring U.S. technology for use in fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications network equipment and smartphones such as its premium P and Mate series.

Huawei established Honor in 2013 but the business mostly operates independently. Divestment will mean Honor is no longer subject to Huawei's U.S. sanctions, analysts said.

Honor sells smartphones through its own websites and third-party retailers in China where it competes with Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo in the market for lower-priced handsets. It also sells its phones in Southeast Asia and Europe.

Honor-brand smartphones made up 26% of the 51.7 million handsets Huawei shipped in July-September, showed estimates from researcher Canalys. Honor's products also include laptops, tablet computers, smart TVs and electronic accessories.

With margins thin for lower-end phones, Honor booked about 6 billion yuan in net profit on revenue of around 90 billion yuan last year, said one of the people, citing audited figures.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Additional reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Julie Zhu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. -2.24% 28.8 End-of-day quote.45.09%
DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.01% 5.99 End-of-day quote.47.90%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.17% 60200 End-of-day quote.7.89%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.31% 6.59487 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 1.79% 25.55 End-of-day quote.137.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD.
12:03aEXCLUSIVE : Huawei to sell $15 billion Honor unit to Shenzhen government, Digita..
RE
10/23Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
RE
10/14China stocks end lower on property sector woes, profit-taking
RE
10/14EXCLUSIVE : Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business - sou..
RE
10/14Telecom Giant Huawei in Talks to Sell Parts of Budget-Phone Business, Reuters..
DJ
10/14Huawei technologies in talks with digital china, other suitors to sell parts ..
RE
08/20In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 91 288 M 13 803 M 13 803 M
Net income 2020 722 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 605 M 2 809 M 2 813 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 486
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Digital China Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 28,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Guo Chairman, President & General Manager
Mei Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xin Xin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Xiao Yan Wang Director
Jin Mei Zhu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD.45.09%2 879
SONY CORPORATION24.58%109 183
PANASONIC CORPORATION-1.12%22 695
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-34.70%14 755
LG ELECTRONICS INC.21.08%13 165
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION52.13%13 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group