Telecom Giant Huawei in Talks to Sell Parts of Budget-Phone Business, Reuters Reports

-- Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. is in discussions with potential buyers to sell parts of its budget-smartphone business, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.
-- The deal could be an all-cash sale and may fetch between 15 billion yuan ($2.22 billion) and CNY25 billion, Reuters reports.
-- Digital China Group Co., the main distributor for Huawei's budget Honor phones, has emerged as the front-runner and other prospective buyers include rival smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp, according to Reuters.
Full story: https://reut.rs/3jWuGQF
10-14-20 0151ET