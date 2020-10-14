Log in
DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD.

(000034)
Telecom Giant Huawei in Talks to Sell Parts of Budget-Phone Business, Reuters Reports

10/14/2020 | 01:52am EDT

-- Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. is in discussions with potential buyers to sell parts of its budget-smartphone business, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- The deal could be an all-cash sale and may fetch between 15 billion yuan ($2.22 billion) and CNY25 billion, Reuters reports.

-- Digital China Group Co., the main distributor for Huawei's budget Honor phones, has emerged as the front-runner and other prospective buyers include rival smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp, according to Reuters.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3jWuGQF

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 0151ET


