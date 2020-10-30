Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Digital Development Partners, Inc.    DGDM

DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS, INC.

(DGDM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGDM Sees Expanding Opportunity in Hemp Processing, Product Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Flower Mound, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2020) - Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGDM) ("DGDM" or the "Company"), doing business as Black Bird Potentials Inc., the exclusive distributor of MiteXstream biopesticide and manufacturer of Grizzly Creek Naturals CBD products (GrizzlyCreekNaturals.com), today discussed its Black Bird American Hemp division's positioning in the rapidly expanding hemp industry, which, according to Grand View Research, is expected to reach approximately $5.3 billion in 2020 and over $15 billion in 2027.

Product Diversity. "While we remain committed to hemp-based protein products to target the rapidly expanding alternative meat industry, it is important to note the size of the overall hemp products market beyond that particular segment. We need not chose just one segment; we are committed to developing a wide array of hemp products," said Fabian Deneault, President of DGDM. "The hemp market is enormous, with awareness of non-CBD hemp products accelerating rapidly, but it remains fragmented, thus providing our hemp processing division with the freedom to go after market share in several key product areas, including within the construction industry, the personal care industry and the animal care industry."

Advisory Board Hemp Working Groups. Due to the vast potential offered by the hemp plant itself, the Company's Board has determined to create product development working groups to be headed by members of its previously announced Advisory Board. These working groups are intended to achieve accelerated product development and market penetration strategies for the Company.

DGDM: Doing Good, Doing More. DGDM is always looking for ways to live up to its mission statement, Doing Good, Doing More.

About DGDM

Through its subsidiary Black Bird Potentials, DGDM manufactures and sells CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. Black Bird is the exclusive distributor in the U. S. and Canada for MiteXstream, a plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. EPA approval of MiteXstream is expected in late 2020.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:
Eric Newlan
Vice President
enewlan@digitaldevelopmentpartners.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67184

© Newsfilecorp 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS, INC.
08:05aDGDM Sees Expanding Opportunity in Hemp Processing, Product Development
NE
10/22DGDM Forms Advisory Board to Advise Company's "Business Innovation Incubator"..
NE
10/15DGDM Provides Business Results Update Ahead of 3Q Report in Light of 2Q Resul..
NE
10/12DGDM's Hemp Processing Plant For Hemp-Based Alternative Meat Opportunity Set ..
NE
10/09DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS : Covid-19 - UK to Support Basic Digital Literacy i..
AQ
10/08DGDM to Establish Facility Targeting Hemp-Based Alternative Meat Opportunity
NE
10/06DGDM Announces the Overhaul and Launch of Its Commerce Website for the Grizzl..
NE
10/01DGDM President, Fabian Deneault, Discusses Recent News and 2020 Milestones in..
GL
10/01DGDM's President Featured in New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.
NE
09/21DGDM's Black Bird Potentials Secures 1,000-Location Distribution Agreement fo..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,02  - -
Net income 2019 -0,15 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,07 M 8,07 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Development Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Fabian G. Deneault Chairman & President
William E. Sluss Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP-Finance
Jack Jie Qin Director
Eric Newlan Secretary, Director & Vice President
L. A. Newlan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS, INC.-62.86%8
APPLE INC.57.09%1 972 264
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.12%343 539
XIAOMI CORPORATION102.23%67 799
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD6.00%18 180
FITBIT, INC.6.85%1 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group