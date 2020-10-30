DGDM Sees Expanding Opportunity in Hemp Processing, Product Development

Flower Mound, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2020) - Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGDM) ("DGDM" or the "Company"), doing business as Black Bird Potentials Inc., the exclusive distributor of MiteXstream biopesticide and manufacturer of Grizzly Creek Naturals CBD products (GrizzlyCreekNaturals.com), today discussed its Black Bird American Hemp division's positioning in the rapidly expanding hemp industry, which, according to Grand View Research, is expected to reach approximately $5.3 billion in 2020 and over $15 billion in 2027.

Product Diversity. "While we remain committed to hemp-based protein products to target the rapidly expanding alternative meat industry, it is important to note the size of the overall hemp products market beyond that particular segment. We need not chose just one segment; we are committed to developing a wide array of hemp products," said Fabian Deneault, President of DGDM. "The hemp market is enormous, with awareness of non-CBD hemp products accelerating rapidly, but it remains fragmented, thus providing our hemp processing division with the freedom to go after market share in several key product areas, including within the construction industry, the personal care industry and the animal care industry."

Advisory Board Hemp Working Groups. Due to the vast potential offered by the hemp plant itself, the Company's Board has determined to create product development working groups to be headed by members of its previously announced Advisory Board. These working groups are intended to achieve accelerated product development and market penetration strategies for the Company.

DGDM: Doing Good, Doing More. DGDM is always looking for ways to live up to its mission statement, Doing Good, Doing More.

About DGDM

Through its subsidiary Black Bird Potentials, DGDM manufactures and sells CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. Black Bird is the exclusive distributor in the U. S. and Canada for MiteXstream, a plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. EPA approval of MiteXstream is expected in late 2020.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Eric Newlan

Vice President

enewlan@digitaldevelopmentpartners.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67184