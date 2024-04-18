04.18.24Los Angeles, CA-April 17, 2024 - Digital Domain, a renowned leader in visual effects technology, has proudly announced the launch of its latest advancement in facial motion capture systems called "Masquerade3." With Masquerade3, the company has set a new standard for the industry by offering high-quality markerless facial capture. The new system builds upon the success of its predecessor, Masquerade 2.0, which brought the intricacies of human facial dynamics to digital characters and delivered more emotive performances to their projects. By eliminating the need for markers on performers' faces, Masquerade3 revolutionizes the industry, ushering in a new era of efficiency and creativity.

"Masquerade3" is a highly versatile solution that can accommodate a wide range of project requirements and budgets. As a result, it can significantly reduce integration and rigging costs per shot. Moreover, it minimizes the time actors spend on makeup, enabling them to focus more on their performances and on-set calibration. By offering faster capture-to-reconstruction times, "Masquerade3" helps productions achieve results more quickly, streamline their workflow, and reduce delays.

One of the most significant benefits of "Masquerade3" is its markerless capture technology. By eliminating the need for markers, this product streamlines the production process, saving time for talent, director, and on-set crew. "Masquerade3" delivers enhanced stability compared to its predecessor, reducing the need for manual iterations and producing more reliable results straight out of the box. With integrated gaze estimation, "Masquerade3" reduces labor costs in animation and processing, providing a more efficient solution for reconstructing whole performances.

"Masquerade3" is a facial motion capture technology that offers exceptional flexibility and can easily cater to project requirements. According to Daniel Seah, CEO of Digital Domain, it is not just adaptable but a revolutionary advancement in motion capture technology. The markerless capture feature, enhanced stability, and unmatched flexibility make it easier for filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life with more efficiency and effectiveness than ever before.

Masquerade3 is a fully scalable tool available for all Digital Domain clients. To request a demo or discuss your project, please contact marketing@d2.com.

ABOUT DIGITAL DOMAIN

Digital Domain is a renowned company in the entertainment industry that creates captivating visual experiences. With over 30 years of experience, Digital Domain has become a global leader in visual effects. Digital Domain has impacted hundreds of feature films, advertisements, game cinematics, and the development of digital personalities by creating virtual humans and innovative visualizations. Known for constantly pushing the limits of technology while incorporating exceptional artistry into every project, Digital Domain has an impressive portfolio, including award-winning blockbuster hits like Titanic, What Dreams May Come, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Digital Domain has been a significant contributor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has impacted the cultural landscape, playing a crucial role in the success of franchises such as the Avengers and the widely popular TV series Stranger Things, captivating audiences worldwide with its fourth season.

Digital Domain stands as a trailblazer, achieving the remarkable distinction of being the first independent visual effects studio. Since 2016, the company has charted a pioneering course into the realms of virtual reality technology and artificial intelligence, revolutionizing the creation of emotionally expressive and photorealistic virtual humans in real time.

Digital Domain Holdings Limited is a company that is listed under code 547 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company has a global presence, with offices in prominent hubs such as Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, Luxembourg, Hyderabad, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Digital Domain is dedicated to constantly evolving, innovating, and striving to be a leader in creating extraordinary visual effects.

Visit Official Website: www.digitaldomain.com.

